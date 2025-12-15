Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source: President Mahama Honoured With Yoruba Title

President John Dramani Mahama has been installed as Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II

President John Dramani Mahama has been honoured with a Yoruba title by the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

At a ceremony held held in Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria, over the weekend, the Ghanaian President was named the Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source.

The Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source Yoruba title conferred on President Mahama means "a President or a Leader who Reorganises the Global Space for Humanity," according to official photos released by the presidency.

According to a Citinewsroom port, the installation followed several days of preparations at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, where cultural rites and ceremonies were performed ahead of the event.

"The palace grounds came alive with traditional displays, decorations, and the presence of chiefs, dignitaries, and members of the Yoruba community who gathered to witness the historic occasion," the Citinewsroom report said.

Mahama's ties with Yoruba tribe in Nigeria

This is the second time President Mahama has been conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria.

In October 2015, President Mahama was crownd the Aare Atolase of Offa by the Offa Kingdom in Kwara State, in recognition of his contributions to leadership and diplomacy.

This latest chieftaincy title is expected to further strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Nigeria.

It also reflect the deep historical and cultural bonds shared between the two countries.

The Ooni of Ife, regarded as one of the most revered traditional rulers among the Yoruba people of Nigeria, continues to play a key role in promoting Yoruba heritage, interfaith harmony, and socio-economic development across Nigeria and the wider African diaspora.

Ghanaians reacts to Mahama's new chieftaincy title

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to President John Mahama's new chieftaincy conferred on him by the Ooni of Ife.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Jonas Beison said:

"This calls for another press conference. We the 38% micro minority will like to understand why the governor of Osun state in connivance with the traditional authorities will choose to install H.E President Mahama as Aare Atayeto Oodua. Why?"

@TryGod Worlator Liati also said:

"The deserve president of all time. But let's put all joke's aside, Nana Akufo Addo would have gone missing in this fugu."

@Hakim O Amarkwei commented:

"The Conqueror of the elephant,,first of he's name,, restorer of hope,,resetter of bad news and bringer of relieve... ladies and gentlemen,,Aare Atayeto Oodua Mahama of Ghana..."

