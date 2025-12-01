A well-known Kumasi-based road constructor is trending for a healing session during a major prayer event

The wonders reportedly took place during Kofi Job’s Mega Prayer for President John Mahama in the region

Over 5,000 people were said to have attended the three-day prayer festival held in Kumasi in November 2025

A familiar name in Ghana’s construction industry, Kofi Job Gyebi, has once again captured public attention not for a new road project, but for a spiritual act that has stirred emotions nationwide.

Well-known Ghanaian road contractor Kofi Job performs miracles at a prayer festival held for President John Dramani Mahama.

Kofi Job, officially known as Jacob Agyenim Boateng, is widely respected for the many major road projects he has completed across the country.

Beyond his heavy-duty machinery and engineering expertise, he has steadily built a reputation as a man deeply devoted to faith and humanitarian work.

A video from his prayer festival has gained traction, drawing heartfelt reactions from thousands who witnessed what many describe as a moment of divine intervention.

The trending video showed Kofi Job in his role as an evangelist, in a spiritual mood, praying intensively for a woman who could not walk by herself.

After a one-on-one prayer with the contractor on the grounds, the woman rose to her feet.

Though she moved while limping, she was, however, able to walk by herself as the crowd around praised God for the wonders.

The X post of the moment is below:

Kofi Job holds prayer festival for Mahama

Many in attendance were seen applauding, crying, and embracing one another in celebration of what they had witnessed.

The healing occurred during Kofi Job’s Mega Prayer for President Mahama, held in Kumasi from November 26 to 28, 2025.

The event, which recorded over 5,000 attendees, was organised by the Kofi Job Foundation to place Ghana and its leadership before God.

Leading the prayer session was Elder Dr Bismark Amoah, Founder of the Bohye Prayer and Revival Centre.

Drawing inspiration from Proverbs 29:2, he emphasised the importance of righteous leadership and national unity.

“Praying for our leaders is important. As a nation, we must join hearts and seek God’s protection and direction,” Elder Amoah said.

He prayed for President Mahama’s progress, adding:

“We ask that God guide him, strengthen him, and bless his appointees so they can work together for the good of Ghana.”

The atmosphere was filled with heartfelt worship led by celebrated gospel musicians, including Diana Hamilton and Elder Mireku, whose performances moved the crowd with emotional praise sessions.

Kofi Job Foundation saves 24 premature babies

Beyond prayer, the Kofi Job Foundation continues to touch lives across Ghana.

One of the most emotional stories this year came from the Suntreso Government Hospital, where 24 premature babies survived thanks to support from the foundation.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the babies’ survival was made possible through the 10 CPAP machines donated by the foundation earlier this year.

These machines help premature babies breathe by supplying the oxygen their undeveloped lungs struggle to provide.

Principal Physician Assistant Victoria Obosie-Sai praised the foundation’s tremendous impact:

“These machines have been lifesaving. The support has given these babies a fighting chance, and we are grateful,” she said.

On November 26, 2025, the hospital held a touching “graduation ceremony” for the babies, an emotional moment for mothers, staff, and the foundation team.

Founders Kofi Job Gyebi and Dr Esther Okyere Gyebi reaffirmed their commitment to healthcare support, urging families to continue caring for the babies who survived such a difficult start.

Earlier this year, the foundation donated nearly 2 million cedis to five major hospitals to settle medical bills and purchase life-saving equipment.

One of its most touching acts occurred on November 15, 2025, when a 10-year-old girl born without legs received a brand-new wheelchair after her emotional appeal reached the foundation.

These gestures have deepened public admiration for Kofi Job, cementing his reputation as one of Ghana’s most generous philanthropists.

Ghanaian businessman Kofi Job reportedly buys six expensive new cars.

Kofi Job buys six cars in day

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kofi Job impressed netizens after a video reportedly showed him clearing six cars at the Tema Port.

The footage captured him and his team leaving the port in a striking convoy, which immediately sparked broad discussion online.

The popular businessman, known for projects like the Ashaiman Road, continues to balance his career success with both faith and charity.

