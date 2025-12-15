A man explained how Ghanaians can apply to selected US universities without paying application fees

A Ghanaian man has answered the long-awaited question on how Ghanaians can register to study in the United States without paying application fees.

The Ghanaian man, who is a host on a popular channel, "The Fred Effect," listed several US universities that have forged a welcoming reputation for having dispensed with this particular admission requirement.

The channel's recent segment targeted both high school graduates with WASSCE certificates and those seeking postgraduate (Master's or PhD) admissions.

US universities with zero application fees

For undergraduate applicants, the host highlighted the University of Northern Colorado (UNC). He explained that the university offers "Free App Days" on specific dates throughout the year, waiving the standard $50 application fee.

In his words:

"So they waive the application fee on October 1st, December 1st, February 1st, and April 1st. So, as if you're watching this video now, it means that the October 1st and December 1st deadlines have already passed."

While the October and December deadlines have passed, he encouraged Ghanaians to prepare for the upcoming free application windows next year, 2026. He also offered a message of hope to students with lower grades, urging them not to be deterred from applying.

For graduate students, the spotlight was on Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. According to the host, the university's graduate school has waived its application fees for the Winter, Spring/Summer, and Fall semesters of 2026.

According to him, this would provide a significant cost-saving opportunity for those pursuing Master's or PhD programmes in a wide array of fields, from computer science to engineering.

YEN.com.gh reports that Ghanaians can apply to US universities for free by targeting schools with automatic no-fee policies or by securing fee waivers through the Common App/Coalition App for financial need, attending virtual events, using College Board/NACAC waivers, or asking counsellors, saving thousands on applications.

How to get fee waivers (for specific needs)

Use these methods if a university charges a fee but you qualify for a waiver:

Common/Coalition App: Request waivers directly on the Common App/Coalition App platforms if you meet criteria (low income, public assistance, etc.).

Financial Need: Complete FAFSA/CSS Profile to prove need; some schools (like Harvard, Caltech) offer waivers for extreme hardship.

High School Counsellor: Ask your counsellor to certify your eligibility using the NACAC form or a letter.

University Events: Attend online info sessions or virtual fairs for waiver codes (e.g., Pitt, Indiana University).

Specific Programmes: Some programmes (like NYU Tandon) offer waivers via codes.

