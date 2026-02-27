President John Mahama shared a list of ongoing road projects to highlight infrastructure gains made under his administration.

He noted some of the purported road projects ongoing, which he said spanned 1,144 km under the Big Push initiative.

Mahama Shares List Of Road Projects Ongoing Under Big Push Initiaitve

During is State of the Nation Address on February 27, Maham said there were 50 new projects, in addition to 23 inherited road contracts covering 573 kilometres at a cost of GH¢15 billion.

Across all 16 regions, the president said the 73 projects are advancing, with significant progress expected by the end of 2026.

The roads include the:

Tepa-Mabang-Goaso

Kumasi by-pass road

Suame Interchange and local roads

Sunyani Outer Ring Road

Sampa-Jinijini Road

Techiman-Nkonsia-Wenchi

Dualization of Winneba-Cape Coast Road

Kwahu Tafo-Adawso Road

Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya Road

Gbintiri-Nakpanduri Road

Tamale Outer Ring Road

Wenchi-Sawla Road

Sawla-Wa Road

Bole-Chache and Bole Town Roads

Navrongo-Tumu Road

Tumu-Han-Lawra Road

Atimpoku-Ho Road

Ho -Denu Road

Dualization of Accra-Aflao Road Phase I

Dualization of Cape Coast-Takoradi Road

Dadieso Akontombra Road

Akosombo-Gyakiti-Kudikope

Yeniam Junction-Sedorm

Apeguso-Mpakadan

Todome-Toh Kpalime-Dzemeni

Work on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway

According to the president, a major highlight is the proposed 198.7-kilometre six-lane Accra-Kumasi Expressway, designed to cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi to about two and a half hours.

The expressway, Ghana’s first purpose-built limited-access motorway, will feature eight interchanges and modern safety systems.

He mentioned that the government has established the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, a subsidiary of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, to oversee the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the project under a concession arrangement of up to 50 years.

Mahama's key road and bridge projects

He said other priority projects include completion of the Eastern Corridor Road by 2027, the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway into a four-lane expressway with service roads and interchanges, and the Kumasi Inner Ring Road.

He added that major bridge works such as the Dambai Bridge over the River Oti and the Adawso Bridge over the River Afram are also progressing.

Mahama said the Ministry of Roads has secured approval to reintroduce road tolls using advanced technology to enhance transparency and reduce revenue leakages, with operations expected to resume this year.

Road projects announced in 2025 mid-year budget

The government earlier announced major road infrastructure projects over the next three years in the 2025 mid-year budget.

Forson said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention, with the government rehabilitating 10km of roads annually in each of these constituencies.

The projects listed in the speech include:

Construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at Dambai

Upgrading of Tumu–Hamile Road

Construction of Sungani Outer Ring Road

Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)

Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta Road

Rehabilitation of Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road

Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction–Anyirawasi Road

Reconstruction of Anyirawasi–Ho Titrinu Road

Upgrading of Asikuma to Anum Boso–Kpalime Road

Upgrading of Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie Road

Source: Facebook

Dualisation of Winneba–Mankessim Road

Rehabilitation of Mankessim–Ajumako–Breman Asikuma–Agona Swedru Road

Rehabilitation of Tema– Aflao Road (Section 1)

Upgrading of Ojubji–Appolonia–Afienya Road

Construction of Enchi–Elubo Road

Upgrading of Adwofua–Oseiokjokrom Road

Upgrading of Enchi–Kudjouru–Pekyi Road

Upgrading of Bediako Junction–Camp 15–Sefwi Adabokrom Road

