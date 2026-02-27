Mahama Shares List Of Road Projects Ongoing Under Big Push Initiaitve
President John Mahama shared a list of ongoing road projects to highlight infrastructure gains made under his administration.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
He noted some of the purported road projects ongoing, which he said spanned 1,144 km under the Big Push initiative.
During is State of the Nation Address on February 27, Maham said there were 50 new projects, in addition to 23 inherited road contracts covering 573 kilometres at a cost of GH¢15 billion.
Across all 16 regions, the president said the 73 projects are advancing, with significant progress expected by the end of 2026.
The roads include the:
- Tepa-Mabang-Goaso
- Kumasi by-pass road
- Suame Interchange and local roads
- Sunyani Outer Ring Road
- Sampa-Jinijini Road
- Techiman-Nkonsia-Wenchi
- Dualization of Winneba-Cape Coast Road
- Kwahu Tafo-Adawso Road
- Dodowa-Afienya-Dawhenya Road
- Gbintiri-Nakpanduri Road
- Tamale Outer Ring Road
- Wenchi-Sawla Road
- Sawla-Wa Road
- Bole-Chache and Bole Town Roads
- Navrongo-Tumu Road
- Tumu-Han-Lawra Road
- Atimpoku-Ho Road
- Ho -Denu Road
- Dualization of Accra-Aflao Road Phase I
- Dualization of Cape Coast-Takoradi Road
- Dadieso Akontombra Road
- Akosombo-Gyakiti-Kudikope
- Yeniam Junction-Sedorm
- Apeguso-Mpakadan
- Todome-Toh Kpalime-Dzemeni
Work on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway
According to the president, a major highlight is the proposed 198.7-kilometre six-lane Accra-Kumasi Expressway, designed to cut travel time between Accra and Kumasi to about two and a half hours.
The expressway, Ghana’s first purpose-built limited-access motorway, will feature eight interchanges and modern safety systems.
He mentioned that the government has established the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, a subsidiary of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, to oversee the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the project under a concession arrangement of up to 50 years.
Mahama's key road and bridge projects
He said other priority projects include completion of the Eastern Corridor Road by 2027, the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway into a four-lane expressway with service roads and interchanges, and the Kumasi Inner Ring Road.
He added that major bridge works such as the Dambai Bridge over the River Oti and the Adawso Bridge over the River Afram are also progressing.
Mahama said the Ministry of Roads has secured approval to reintroduce road tolls using advanced technology to enhance transparency and reduce revenue leakages, with operations expected to resume this year.
Road projects announced in 2025 mid-year budget
The government earlier announced major road infrastructure projects over the next three years in the 2025 mid-year budget.
Forson said roads in 166 constituencies would receive attention, with the government rehabilitating 10km of roads annually in each of these constituencies.
The projects listed in the speech include:
- Construction of a new bridge on the Oti River at Dambai
- Rehabilitation of Wa–Han Road
- Upgrading of Tumu–Hamile Road
- Upgrading of Tumu–Han–Lawra Road
- Reconstruction of Navrongo–Tumu Road
- Rehabilitation of Techiman–Nkonsia–Wenchi Road
- Rehabilitation of Wenchi–Sawla Road
- Construction of Sungani Outer Ring Road
- Construction of Kumasi Outer Ring Road (Eastern Quadrant)
- Rehabilitation of Gibitri–Nakpanduri Road
- Rehabilitation of Dodo Pepesu–Nkwanta Road
- Rehabilitation of Atimpoku–Asikuma Junction Road
- Rehabilitation of Asikuma Junction–Anyirawasi Road
- Reconstruction of Anyirawasi–Ho Titrinu Road
- Upgrading of Akosombo–Gyakiti–Kudikope Road
- Upgrading of Asikuma to Anum Boso–Kpalime Road
- Upgrading of Adomi Bridge to Akwamufie Road
- Rehabilitation of Ho–Kpetoe Road
- Rehabilitation of Kpetoe–Afiadenyigba Road
- Rehabilitation of Afiadenyigba–Penyi Road
- Rehabilitation of Penyi–Aflao Road
- Dualisation of Winneba–Mankessim Road
- Dualisation of Cape Coast–Takoradi Road
- Rehabilitation of Mankessim–Ajumako–Breman Asikuma–Agona Swedru Road
- Rehabilitation of Tema– Aflao Road (Section 1)
- Reconstruction of Dodowa–Afienya–Dawhenya Road
- Upgrading of Ojubji–Appolonia–Afienya Road
- Construction of Enchi–Elubo Road
- Construction of Dadieso–Akomtomra Road
- Upgrading of Adwofua–Oseiokjokrom Road
- Upgrading of Enchi–Kudjouru–Pekyi Road
- Upgrading of Bediako Junction–Camp 15–Sefwi Adabokrom Road
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.