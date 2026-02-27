Ghanaian auto expert, Premario Editions, challenged the notion that BYD is a new brand, hinting at a long history that many people may not be aware of

He pointed to a rich background that quietly positioned the company for success in the electric vehicle market

The dealer also referenced a global moment that showcased the company’s massive production capacity beyond cars

Popular Ghanaian car dealer Premario Editions has addressed a growing misconception about BYD electric cars, making it clear that the brand is not new to the global industry.

Auto expert explains how battery innovation fueled BYD's EV success. Image credit: Getty Images (Sjoerd van der Wal), Premario editions & The Garage Boy

Source: Getty Images

According to him, many Ghanaians are only now noticing BYD because its electric vehicles are becoming more visible on the roads.

However, he stressed that the company has existed for decades and built its reputation long before entering the spotlight as a car manufacturer.

Auto dealer explains BYD's foundations

Premario explained that BYD’s foundation is rooted in battery technology.

Long before producing electric vehicles at scale, the company was heavily involved in manufacturing rechargeable batteries used in laptops, tablets, and mobile phones.

In fact, he noted that many global electronics brands have relied on battery components produced by BYD over the years.

He pointed out that battery technology is the backbone of electric vehicles. So when BYD began producing electric cars, it was not starting from scratch.

The company was building on years of technical experience in energy storage and large-scale production.

According to Premario, this background gives BYD a strong advantage in the electric vehicle space.

BYD manufactured face masks during the pandemic

He also referenced the Chinese EV maker's efforts at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as another example of the company’s manufacturing strength.

When the world faced severe shortages of protective equipment, BYD reportedly shifted part of its operations to produce nose masks.

Within a short period, the company scaled production and supplied masks across several countries.

Despite this massive output, many people never realised that the same company behind those masks was also producing electric vehicles.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Premario’s main point was simple. BYD may feel new to some people because its cars are now entering markets like Ghana more visibly.

But in reality, the company has been operating globally for years, quietly building its expertise.

In his view, understanding BYD’s history helps explain why the brand is growing steadily in the electric vehicle market. It is not just another newcomer testing the waters.

It is a company with deep roots in technology, manufacturing, and innovation, now applying that experience to electric mobility.

For Premario Editions, the story of BYD is not about sudden success. It is about long-term preparation finally becoming visible to the public.

Ghanaian auto dealer breaks his silence on the Toyota Voxy’s heavy presence across Ghana. Image credit: Feningcars, Premario Editions, Junko Kimura (Getty Images)

Source: TikTok

Source: YEN.com.gh