The Ghanaian woman whose baby was stolen at the Mamprobi polyclinic has opened up for the first time on her encounter with the alleged thief

In a video recorded on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, Precious Ankomah explained why she gave out her baby to Latifa Salifu, who is accused of the theft

Salifu allegedly posed as a nurse at Mamprobi Polyclinic on February 17, 2026, and took the newborn from the ward days after he was delivered by C-section

Precious Ankomah, the woman whose baby was stolen from the Mamprobi Polyclinic, has spoken about her encounter with the alleged baby thief, Latifa Salifu.

On February 17, 2026, news broke that a baby had been stolen from the Mamprobi polyclinic by a woman posing as a nurse.

Ankomah delivered on February 14, 2026, via c-section and was reportedly recuperating when the incident occurred.

Relatives of the new mother stormed the hospital facility in the evening of the alleged theft, demanding the release of CCTV footage.

A day later, on February 18, the police apprehended Latifa Salifu, who admitted to the theft.

Precious Ankomah speaks about baby theft

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the page Gossips24 TV, Precious Ankomah, who had been discharged from the hospital after her ordeal, spoke about her encounter with the alleged baby thief.

According to her, she was in the ward when Latifa approached her dressed as a nurse and offered to help with her baby/

The new mother said that due to her outfit, she wholeheartedly believed she was a nurse working at the facility, convincing her to give her the child.

Latifa subsequently bolted with the child before she was arrested and currently faces numerous charges.

Precious said that despite everything that was happening at the hospital, she retained hope that her child would be found.

“After the incident, I was in a bad state. But I kept praying to God that I would get my child back, and my husband also assured me that the child would be found. That gave me faith to keep clinging to hope. Thanks be to God for reuniting me with my son, and that I have been able to return home safely,” she said.

In another video seen by YEN.com.gh, the new mother and her baby were seen returning for the first time since the child’s birth.

Excited friends and family members sprayed Precious with white powder, a sign of victory in Ghanaian culture, while she smiled happily.

Prophecy about alleged baby theft surfaces

Previously YEN.com.gh reported that Immanuel Light's doom prophecy about the Mamprobi baby theft saga surfaced after the distressing incident.

In a November 2025 video, the young man of God predicted that Ghana would record several baby theft cases in hospitals.

Prophet Immanuel Light's 2025 doom prophecy sparked mixed reactions after the Mamprobi saga, with many hailing his foresight.

