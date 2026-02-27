A Ghanaian pastor, Bishop Adepa, has shared a deep prophecy about Goldbod boss, Sammy Gyamfi's political career

He said that the politician should ensure he does not find himself in any scandal because he is destined to be president

This came after Prophet Fire Oja released a strong prophecy about a negative trial that would befall Sammy Gyamfi in 2026

Bishop Adepa, a Ghanaian man of God, has released a prophecy about the political career of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communications Officer and CEO of Goldbod, Sammy Gyamfi.

A Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Adepa, drops a prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi becoming president if he avoids scandals. Image credit: @thegreatezekuidenetv, @Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Speaking to his congregants on February 22, 2026, the man of God warned the politician to take care of himself and stay away from scandals.

According to him, Gyamfi is a great investment and his career would soon move from an appointee to the President of Ghana.

Bishop Adepa added that the Goldbod boss is destined to be a leader of the nation, and nobody could change what is written about him.

His prophecy came after the controversial preacher Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, released a prophecy of misfortune that would befall Gyamfi in 2026.

Watch the TikTok video of Bishop Adepa’s prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi below:

Prophet Fire Oja's prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi

During a crossover watchnight on December 31, 2025, Prophet Fire Oja, who was speaking to his congregants at the Zion Prayer International Ministry Church, disclosed that he saw Gyamfi in a dilapidated building.

In the spiritual realm, the politician remained silent while passersby refused to acknowledge him despite noticing his presence.

"This is a prophecy for the NDC's Sammy Gyamfi. I saw a dilapidated building. I have never seen such a hideous building like that. In the spiritual realm, I saw you being moved from a beautiful house to a dilapidated building.

"Sammy was sitting in the room and did not utter a word. Everyone was passing by the house. He spent a long time in the house without speaking. People saw him in the building without checking up on him," he added.

Prophet Fire Oja further claimed that the dilapidated building suddenly transformed into a beautiful house, which attracted the attention of many people, who wanted to inquire about Gyamfi.

He also stated that the former NDC communicator would face numerous public humiliations in 2026, and that his colleagues would plot to sabotage him and bring about his downfall.

However, he claimed that Gyamfi would overcome the difficult trial in his life and would be celebrated by Ghanaians, adding that he would earn national recognition.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Fire Oja's prophecy below:

Fire Oja shares a vision about Sammy Gyamfi being humiliated in 2026, amid other prophecies about his ascent to the presidency. Image credit: Prophet Fire Oja, Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Facebook

Prophet Roja's prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Henry, popularly known as Prophet De-Lighter Roja, had also shared a prophecy about Sammy Gyamfi becoming the president of Ghana.

According to him, he saw in a vision that the NDC had elected the Goldbod CEO as the party's flagbearer after eight years, stating that no actions could stop this from manifesting.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh