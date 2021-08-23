Mahama has once again said the NPP found a way to cheat the NDC in the 2020 parliamentary elections

He said if not for the fact that the NDC was cheated, the party would have been the majority

Former President Mahama was however thankful that their seats increased from 169 to 137

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again said the New Patriotic Party (NPP), found a way to cheat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections.

According to Mahama, if not for the fact that the was NDC cheated, the party would have currently been the Majority in parliament.

In a report filed by 3new.com, he said despite all that the 2020 parliamentary elections were a good outcome since the party's numbers in parliament increased from 169 to 137.

Majority in Parliament would have been the NDC if not for the NPP twisting our arms – Mahama cries Photo credit: John Mahama

“We increased our seats from 106 to 137 seats and we brought the NPP from 169 to 137. But for the arm-twisting that they twisted against us in some constituencies, we would have had the clean Majority in Parliament,” he said.

Speaking to chiefs and people of the Upper West region as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’, Mahama said the current parliament will serve as a check on the Akufo-Addo government.

“As we speak, there is no Majority, there is no Minority. This is a good outcome for the people of Ghana, because it takes the impunity that normally the ruling party has when it has an overwhelming Majority in Parliament.

No majority or minority in parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has announced on the floor of the house that there is no majority in Parliament.

Addressing the house, he told the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it does not have the power to think it has the majority in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

According to him, the current parliamentary composition is split and does not give rise to a majority-minority situation as has always been the case.

He said the situation as it is now was not the calculated creation of any particular party or individual but Ghanaians.

Bagbin further explained that one of the people who made the New Patriotic Party the majority in parliament is now the second deputy speaker.

Source: Yen.com.gh