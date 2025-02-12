Actress Jackie Appiah has received a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of Ghana

Jackie Appiah graduated alongside her manager, Samira Yakubu, at the school's graduation congregation on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Videos from the graduation ceremony which emerged online excited some of her admirers who shared their congratulatory messages

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has bagged a Masters degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Jackie graduated with a Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Studies at the university's graduate students' congregation on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Jackie Appiah and her manager, Samira Yakubu, bag Master's degrees from the University of Ghana.

A video shared by blogger, Nkonkonsa, showed the star actress' arrival on campus for the graduation ceremony.

In the video, the 41-year-old rocks a jumpsuit-like outfit under her black graduation gown. She was full of smiles as she walked majestically to the congregation hall.

Watch the video below:

Another video shared by blogger Zionfelix showed Jackie in the company of her manager, Samira Yakubu, who also graduated with an MA in Communication Studies.

Jackie and Samira were joined in the celebration of their academic achievements by family and friends including actress Kalsoume Sinare, who also chalked up a similar feat in 2023. She got a Master's from GIMPA and Jackie was there to celebrate with her.

Watch the video below:

Jackie got her Bachelor's 3 years ago

The Master's degree for Jackie Appiah comes exactly three years after she got her first degree from the same school.

Jackie who also completed her Bachelor's course with her manager received a degree in Political Science and Information Studies at the school's congregation in February 2022.

Photos from the graduation ceremony which emerged online at the time earned Jackie and Samira praise.

Jackie Appiah and her manager, Samira Yakubu, got their Bachelor's degrees in 2022.

Fans react to Jackie Appiah's Master's degree

The news of Jackie Appiah's Master's graduation has excited her followers. After seeing the videos, many took to the comment section to congratulate her and Samira. Below are some of the comments.

khobby_sentence had words for those who downplay education:

"Jackie sef dey go school, wo te media no so se school na scam 😂."

lobenewa praised Kalsoume:

"Kalsoume is such a nice person. Beautiful inside out."

seysfabrics admire Jackie and Samira's relationship:

"They have a beautiful relationship. Congratulations to them."

giftyboateng725 wished Jackie more success:

"Congratulations beautiful sister ❤️ go higher and achieve great success 🙌."

afia_papabi1 was wowed the actress and her manager were graduating together:

"Her manager also graduating too? Wow! ❤️🙌🙌🙌."

blankson.veronica wanted some of their grace:

"I tap into their grace...Congratulations 🎉❤."

John Dumelo has a Master's in Law

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo had added a Master's degree to his ever-growing academic achievements

The star actor received a Master's in Law from the University of Ghana in addition to an earlier Master's degree from GIMPA.

He shared a photo to announce his new feat, sparking a load of congratulatory messages from his followers.

