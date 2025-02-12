Sire Choppenson, in a video, confirmed that he and Shatta Wale had made peace after he accused him of unpaid arrears several months ago

The Nigerian videographer also apologised to the SM boss and his manager Sammy Flex over his utterances towards them

Shatta Wale's fans thronged to Sire Choppenson's comment section to applaud him for settling issues with the SM boss

Nigerian videographer Sire Choppenson has confirmed that he has settled his recent issues with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

The popular video director, who resides in Ghana, took to his official TikTok page to confirm that he and the SM boss had ended their feud and were on good terms.

Sire Choppenson noted that he had received a positive reception from Shatta Wale's camp since he returned to Ghana from a short trip to his native Nigeria.

He said:

"I am here to announce to you that we are good now. We are cool. I have been in Ghana for a few days and the love from the SM family has been massive. It has been amazing."

The videographer expressed regrets over the video he made to launch several allegations against Shatta Wale. According to him, his recent discussions with the dancehall musician showed him that he could have handled their past issues in a better way than he did.

He apologised to Shatta Wale's manager Sammy Flex over the public feud he had with him due to the issues with the SM boss.

He said:

"I want to use this opportunity to say I am sorry for the video I made. I want to apologise to Shatta Wale because he has shown me there are better ways things like this can be handled in these few days I have been in Ghana. Shatta Wale, I am really sorry. I think I would have done this thing the other way around. To Sammy Flex too, I am sorry."

Sire Choppenson also shared that he had scheduled a physical meeting with Shatta Wale, where he planned to offer a formal apology to him for their past issues.

Sire Choppenson and Shatta Wale's feud

Sire Choppenson's feud with Shatta Wale began after he publicly accused him of failing to pay him for several completed video projects.

He also alleged that Shatta Wale has not settled outstanding payments for numerous music videos he directed, including the release of Killa Ji Mi, filmed in Tamale.

The videographer claimed that the agreed amount for music shoots was less than $5,000, yet Shatta Wale promised to pay him a total of $15,000, which remained unpaid.

Shatta Wale's manager Sammy Flex got involved in the issue, which led Sire Choppenson to threaten legal action over the accusations of him endangering his life.

Below is the video of Sire Choppenson speaking about his issues with Shatta Wale:

Videographer's apology to Shatta Wale stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

styliee8 commented:

"You’re forgiven big bro, we all make mistakes but remember SM family be large family and we got love."

Yhung AbuDhabi said:

"SM 4 life. If our king says yes, then we move."

DANNY commented:

"Thank you for this. We are SM4LYF. Now make the media come take this too and spread oo."

Gbéléguéwé said:

"You see why the say patience is the key?"

MURPHY WAN commented:

"Next time, don’t do that again. 4life."

