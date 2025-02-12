Appiah Stadium Makes A Second Appeal To John Mahama For An Appointment: "He's Greedy"
- Appiah Stadium, a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rendered an apology to the President for his consistent public approaches to him
- In a video, he explained his reasons for always trying to get close and appealed to the President to consider giving him an appointment
- Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
Appiah Stadium, an ardent supporter of the NDC, has made a second appeal to President John Dramani Mahama for an appointment in his government.
The NDC fanatic noted in a video that he expects the president to name him an appointee in his government, given his work for the party.
He made the statement during a recent interview. Appiah Stadium seized the moment to apologise to the President for a recent incident.
Appiah Stadium received heavy backlash after a video of his confrontation with a military officer popped up.
He was trying to get closer to the President to exchange pleasantries but was denied access to him. This resulted in a confrontation between the President's security and him.
Watch the video below:
Appiah Stadium apologises to Mahama
In a development, Appiah Stadium has apologised to the President. He recognised his action was inappropriate but insisted he did it due to his love for the President.
He further made a second request to the President to give him an appointment in his government.
"I presented myself so he could see me again and consider me for a political appointment. I can be head of security at Ghana Gas or any other company."
Watch the video below:
