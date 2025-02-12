Appiah Stadium, a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rendered an apology to the President for his consistent public approaches to him

In a video, he explained his reasons for always trying to get close and appealed to the President to consider giving him an appointment

Netizens who saw the video were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Appiah Stadium, an ardent supporter of the NDC, has made a second appeal to President John Dramani Mahama for an appointment in his government.

The NDC fanatic noted in a video that he expects the president to name him an appointee in his government, given his work for the party.

Appiah Stadium asks President Mahama to give him an appointment.

He made the statement during a recent interview. Appiah Stadium seized the moment to apologise to the President for a recent incident.

Appiah Stadium received heavy backlash after a video of his confrontation with a military officer popped up.

He was trying to get closer to the President to exchange pleasantries but was denied access to him. This resulted in a confrontation between the President's security and him.

Appiah Stadium apologises to Mahama

In a development, Appiah Stadium has apologised to the President. He recognised his action was inappropriate but insisted he did it due to his love for the President.

He further made a second request to the President to give him an appointment in his government.

"I presented myself so he could see me again and consider me for a political appointment. I can be head of security at Ghana Gas or any other company."

