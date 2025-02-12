A video of Bishop Daniel Obinim reacting to news that Charlotte Oduro is now a divorcee has got people talking

Bishop Obinim explained that he foresaw that the marriage of Charlotte Oduro would end in divorce

Ghanaians who commented on the video have shared their views and opinions of Bishop Obinim's comments

The founder of the International God's Way Church (IGWC) Bishop Daniel Obinim has broken his silence on the failed marriage of Reverend Charlotte Oduro.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Blunt Ghana, Bishop Obinim while addressing his congregants asked if they remembered the prophecy he made about Charlotte Oduro.

Bishop Obinim confesses he foresaw that the marriage for Charlotte Oduro would collapse.

His junior pastors quickly retorted saying he gave the prophecy about Charlotte Oduro's marriage in December last year.

"I showed the picture of Charlotte Oduro to my church members. I told you that their marriage would collapse by January or February, I knew it would collapse and asked that we pray for them. When the news broke, people began to call me, I wondered if they thought I would be telling lies."

Obinim said although he foresees the things about to happen in the country, he now opts not to bring them into the public domain because of what doubters would say.

Bishop Obinim confesses he foresaw Charlotte Oduro becoming a divorcee.

"The problem we have here in Ghana is that when you get a vision and you make it public people tend to doubt you. I have therefore advised myself a long time ago that I would not end up like those people where I publicly talk about what is about to happen in the country.When I see something bad is about to happen, I only inform my congregants. Then we pray seeking God's protection," he said to rapturous applause from his church members.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 views and 12 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments by Bishop Obinim regarding Charlotte Oduro's marriage.

@CollinsTawiahSekyere indicated:

"It shall be well."

@ALICEAMANKWAH asked:

"Did he himself see that he will fall into situation."

@GodHasCommonsense wrote:

"Hmmm. Lord help us."

Ex-husband of Charlotte Oduro advises men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Solomon Oduro has appealed to young men who have plans to marry.

In a video on TikTok, the former husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro while preaching advised men to choose the right partners.

He explained that men must also look out for respectful women.

