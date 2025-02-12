Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer joins the ownership of Major League Soccer club San Diego FC

San Diego FC will be playing in their inaugural season in the Major League Soccer in the 2025 season

The club, which is also linked to Ghanaian academy the Right to Dream Academy, open their campaign against LA Galaxy

Nigerian singer and multiple award-winning musician, Tems, has become a part owner of Major League Soccer side San Diego FC.

The singer, who won he second Grammy a week ago, joins the club's ownership through her company The Leading Vibe.

Grammy award winner Tems becomes part owner of San Diego FC. Photo: Valerie Macon Twitter/ @sandiegofc.

Source: Getty Images

Tems, known for her melodic voice and angelic music, is expected to add her creative spark and passion to the club in their inaugural season in the MLS.

Tems told the club's official website:

“I am thrilled to join San Diego FC’s ownership group and to be part of a Club that celebrates creativity, culture, and the power of community.

“Football has a unique way of bringing people together, and I am excited to help build something special in San Diego, a city that thrives on diversity and innovation.”

She now joins actress Issa Rae, World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, retired U.S. Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, and founding partner and San Diego Padres’ perennial MLB All-Star Manny Machado as owners of the MLS outfit.

San Diego will begin their MLS campaign with a game against champions Los Angeles FC on February 24, 2025.

Club chairman and CEO welcomes Tems

The chairman of the club Sir Mohamed Mansour and Chief Executive Officer Tom Penn are delighted with Tems' partnership.

“We are delighted that Tems has joined San Diego FC as a Club Partner,” said SDFC Chairman, Sir Mohamed Mansour.

“Tems is a globally significant artist who will help us to reach new audiences and spread the word about our unique project, which of course has its foundations in sub-Saharan Africa through the unique Right to Dream organization.”

Tom Penn said: “Tems is an extraordinary artist and cultural force worldwide.

“We are honored to have her join our Club and bring her visionary perspective to San Diego FC. Her passion for empowering the next generation aligns perfectly with our mission, and her commitment to creating opportunities for young talent domestically and globally reflects the core values of Right to Dream.

"We also look forward to creating meaningful connections between the music world and San Diego FC, uniting communities through the shared power of culture and sport.”

Source: YEN.com.gh