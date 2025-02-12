The Government has revoked all public appointments and recruitments made by the Akufo-Addo Administration after the election on December 7

All Heads of Government Institutions are to take the necessary steps to annul any such appointments by February 17

The presidency said the previous government bypassed due process in making last-minute public service appointments

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Government has revoked all public appointments and recruitments made by the Akufo-Addo Administration after the 2024 election.

A circular issued to all heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency said the appointments did not comply with established good governance practices and principles.

Government revokes appointments and recruitment by Akufo-Addo administration made after 2024 Election

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that all Heads of Government Institutions were requested to take the necessary steps to annul any such appointments by February 17.

Felix Kwakye-Ofosu, the Minister of State for Government Communication, told Citi News he believed the previous government bypassed due process in making last-minute public service appointments.

Kwakye-Ofosu said a thorough review of the appointment process revealed multiple purported irregularities.

He said many of those appointed in the final days of the administration failed to submit formal application letters to the institutions where they were employed.

The minister also alleged that some individuals were recruited without undergoing interviews to assess their suitability, while others did not complete the required medical examinations.

Source: YEN.com.gh