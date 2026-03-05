A group of fried yam sellers in Kumasi have said they will take legal action against Oheneni Adazoa over alleged false claims on their use of polythene bags in preparing their meals

The yam sellers allege that the claims made by the radio host have injured their reputation and badly affected their businesses

According to the food sellers, all efforts to have Oheneni retract her statement have proved futile, hence their decision to take legal action against her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A group of fried yam sellers at Anwiankwanta, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region, say they are preparing to take legal action against popular radio show host Oheneni Adazoa over what they describe as damaging and unfounded claims made against them.

According to the food vendors, the radio personality used her platform to allege that some fried yam sellers dropped polythene bags into the cooking oil used to fry their yams, an action which is injurious to one's health.

Fried yam sellers at Anwiankwanta in Kumasi threaten legal action over alleged damaging claims. Photo credit: Oheneba Media/TikTok, Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook

Source: TikTok

The sellers have strongly denied the allegation, describing it as false and baseless. They claim the statement has tarnished their reputation and negatively affected their businesses.

The vendors further explained that they made several attempts to get the radio host to retract the statement and issue an apology, but their efforts have so far yielded no results.

They say they have now decided to pursue legal action in order to clear their name and compel her to withdraw the claims and apologise for the alleged misleading remarks.

In recent times, members of the public have been wary of street foods after it came to light that some vendors employed crooked means in preparing their meals.

Some fried yam and plantain chips sellers have been accused of dropping polythene bags into hot cooking oil before frying their yams or plantains, a practice believed to give the food a crispier taste and help it last longer before going bad.

Watch the video here:

Plantain chip sellers charge against crooked practices

Plantain chip sellers along the Kasoa to Tema motorway stretch have announced their intention to form an association aimed at ensuring that members prepare their snacks using safe and honest methods.

According to the fried yam and plantain chips sellers, the claims have affected their reputation and businesses. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The sellers explained that, while they earn a living from selling plantain chips, it is essential to guarantee that the preparation methods are healthy and pose no risk to consumers.

This decision comes after reports circulated that some plantain chip sellers were allegedly dropping polythene bags into the oil used to fry sliced plantains, a practice said to make the chips crispier.

The news reportedly upset many legitimate sellers, who claim that the false allegations have negatively affected their businesses across the country.

Despite denying any use of polythene bags in their cooking, the sellers said forming an association would help ensure that members adhere to proper and safe methods when preparing the popular snacks.

Netizens react to yam sellers legal approach

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the topical issue. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Vision Mind Deco commented:

"Don't mind them, they even use white maggie and sugar to marinate their yams before frying them. They have mouths to talk."

Pretty Prica noted:

"Nothing is going to convince me to buy fried yams along the street again."

Dear Ama asked:

"I thought they said they were going to court, so why did the conversation all of a sudden change to invoking curses?"

Mama Sakyibea said:

"Somebody tell that woman to get away from there. You guys use white maggie to marinate your yams, yet you have the mouth to talk."

Oheneni Adazoa chastises plantain chip sellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular lifestyle show host on Sompa FM, Oheneni Adazoa, has created awareness about sellers allegedly melting rubber in the oil used for their business to maintain its quantity and make the plantain crispy.

She had a concerned citizen calling her hotline to confirm her claims. According to the caller, she once planned on setting up the same business and contacted one seller to help her out.

She was surprised that the woman asked her to adopt the polythene idea so that she would not run at a loss.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh