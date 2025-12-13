Abdul Fatawu Issahaku fired in a sensational goal-of-the-season contender as Leicester City cruised past Ipswich Town in the English Championship

The winger’s breathtaking strike sent the King Power Stadium into raptures and quickly drew widespread praise from fans across social media

Fatawu’s Ghanaian teammate, Jordan Ayew, also found the net for the second game in a row as Leicester climbed five places in the league standings

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku delivered a breathtaking moment as Leicester City brushed aside Ipswich Town with a confident 3-1 victory on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

The former Dreams FC star stole the spotlight with a goal that instantly lit up the King Power Stadium and reignited his scoring touch after a quiet spell.

From the opening whistle, Leicester looked sharp and purposeful. Fatawu was at the heart of everything good, constantly stretching the Ipswich back line with his pace and direct running.

His energy set the tone early, and it was no shock when Bobby De Cordova Reid opened the scoring inside eight minutes, finishing off a move sparked by sustained pressure.

Fatawu Issahaku nets wonder goal

The breakthrough only gave Fatawu more confidence. He tormented defenders throughout the first half, forcing mistakes and drawing fouls.

His defining moment arrived when a loose ball landed at his feet deep inside his own half.

Showing calm beyond his years, he danced past two opponents, lifted his head, and noticed Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton stranded off his line.

Without hesitation, the 21-year-old unleashed a thunderous strike from a distance, as cited by BBC Sport.

The ball sailed perfectly into the net, leaving the goalkeeper frozen and the crowd in disbelief. It was a goal that demanded a second look, one that instantly spread across social media.

Below is a video of Fatawu's goal:

Fans could not contain their excitement online. @takeriskk_ wrote,

“This guy’s goals catalogue is crazy.”

@gabrielinton777 added,

“What a goal.”

@Chris_2000 hailed him as a

“Legend in the making,”

@rash__Yy10 simply reacted:

“My goodness.”

@jack_chalkley summed it up best, saying,

“What a fantastic strike.”

Leicester cruise as Ayew scores again

Leicester refused to take their foot off the gas. Ghana captain Jordan Ayew joined the party with a close-range finish to effectively kill off the contest.

It was his fourth this season and second consecutive strike after his Panenka penalty against Bristol City.

Below is Jordan's goal vs Ipswich:

Ipswich managed a late response through substitute Jens Cajuste in the 71st minute, but the result was already beyond reach.

Fatawu’s overall display matched the quality of his goal. He finished with 81 percent passing accuracy, completed two dribbles, won two tackles, made one clearance, dominated seven ground duels, and earned a 7.9 rating from Sofascore.

The winger now has four Championship goals and will hope to build on this momentum when Leicester travels to London to face Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road next.

For the Foxes, the result signals growing confidence after recent struggles, while for Fatawu, it was another reminder of his rare and rising talent after he clinched the Goal of the Month for August in the Championship.

