Former President John Mahama's daughter-in-law, Asma Mahama, has turned a year older and has celebrated in style

Asma, who comes from Algeria, had a celebration in Toronto and shared a video on social media

Asma is the wife of John Mahama's first son, Shafik Mahama

Asma Mahama, the wife of former President John Mahama's first son, Shafik Mahama, has turned a year older on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

Asma had a memorable celebration to mark her new age as she was flown to Toronto in Canada on the day.

According to Asma who is an Algerian she was flown to Toronto to be given a treat on her birthday and it was one to remember.

Asma shared a video of her trip to Toronto on her Instagram stories after getting the treat.

Impressed with the treatment she received, Asma indicated on the video that she had been given the best Toronto birthday ever.

She later thanked all the people who showed her love on her birthday adding that she had had a great day.

Check out the video as sighted on Instagram below:

Wedding anniversary

Asma's birthday comes just about a month after she and Shafik celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Shafik and Asma celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The young couple released stunning photos on social media to mark the anniversary.

Dubai wedding

The former president's first son got married to his Algerian wife in a simple wedding ceremony.

The wedding came off in Dubai where Shafik and Asma are known to be based.

Due to travelling restrictions, Mahama and his wife, Lordina, could not attend the wedding but Shafik had his brother, Shahid, as his best man.

Mahama's congratulations

Days after the wedding, former president Mahama took to social media to congratulate his son for getting married.

Mahama who shared a photo from the wedding with a congratulatory message while praying for God's blessings for them.

"Congrats Shafik and Asma. God richly bless your union," he wrote.

