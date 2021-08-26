Full Carabao Cup draw as Man United, Chelsea land tough opponents in third round

Man United's meeting with West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup is the standout fixture from the draw

Arsenal and cup holders Man City landed easy opponents on paper, with the latter set to take on minnows Wycombe at Etihad

The Gunners demolished West Bromwich Albion 6-0 to book their place in the third round of the competition

Chelsea and Man United have landed tough opponents after the draw of the third round of the Carabao Cup.

All fixtures of the third round are scheduled to be played in the week commencing Monday, September 20. Photo: UGC.

United will face high-flying West Ham in the standout fixture of the competition in this round as the Blues entertain fellow Premier League side Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are scheduled to travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City, with cup holders Man City landing a relatively easy fixture in Wycombe Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal's huge 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, August 25, in the second round has earned them a meeting with League One outfit AFC Wimbledon.

Nuno Espirito and Graham Potter are set to come up against their former clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur drawing Wolves.

Brighton, on the other hand, have been pooled alongside Swansea City.

All fixtures of the third round are scheduled to be played in the week commencing Monday, September 20.

Full Carabao Cup third round draw:

QPR vs Everton

Preston North End vs Cheltenham

Manchester United vs West Ham

Fulham vs Leeds United

Brentford vs Oldham

Watford vs Stoke City

Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Wigan vs Sunderland

Norwich City vs Liverpool

Burnley vs Rochdale

Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Manchester City vs Wycombe

Millwall vs Leicester City

Wolves vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Swansea City

