Accra faced severe flooding following relentless rain on June 29, 2026, disrupting daily life and activities. Ministry of Interior has issued urgent safety tips for residents amidst ongoing rescue efforts and hazardous conditions

Ghana's capital, Accra, has been inundated by floodwaters after many hours of rain across the city and other parts of the country on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Floodwaters have inundated many parts of Accra after a downpour on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo source: @citi973fm

Source: Facebook

The rain, which started around 1:00 AM, did not cease until late in the afternoon, causing heavy flooding and bringing daily activities in many areas to a halt.

Tesano, Adabraka, Mallam, Gbawe, the Accra–Kasoa route, Weija, Awoshie, Dome, Spintex, the Accra–Nsawam road, Atomic in Madina, Kaneshie, Darkuman Junction, Tse Addo, and Alajo have been among the most severely affected areas.

Amid rescue efforts, the Ministry of Interior has issued a public advisory, urging Ghanaians to exercise extreme caution following the heavy rains and flooding experienced in several parts of the country this morning.

Below are the safety tips as YEN.com.gh gleaned from the statement.

Stay where you are if it is safe

If you are indoors and your surroundings are safe, avoid unnecessary movement until weather conditions improve.

People at home are advised to remain indoors, while those at work or other secure locations should stay there until authorities indicate it is safe to travel.

Never drive or walk through floodwaters

Floodwaters can be deeper and faster than they appear.

Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roads, bridges and underpasses, while pedestrians should never attempt to walk through moving water, as strong currents can easily sweep people away.

Move to higher ground if you live in flood-prone areas

Residents in low-lying communities should relocate to higher ground if flooding poses an immediate threat.

Do not wait until floodwaters become too high before leaving. Evacuate early if it is safe to do so.

Cars have been submerged after heavy rains in Accra on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Keep emergency numbers close

In case of an emergency, immediately contact the appropriate response agencies.

Important emergency numbers include:

Police: 18555 or 112

18555 or 112 Ghana National Fire Service: 192

192 National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO): 112

If someone is trapped or in distress, report the situation as quickly as possible.

Follow official information only

During emergencies, misinformation spreads quickly.

Rely on updates from official government agencies, the Ghana Meteorological Agency, NADMO, the Ghana Police Service and other recognised emergency authorities for accurate information.

Avoid sharing unverified reports on social media.

Cooperate with emergency responders

Police officers, firefighters, military personnel and disaster response teams may direct traffic, conduct rescue operations or evacuate residents from affected areas.

Follow their instructions promptly to ensure your safety and help emergency operations run smoothly.

Prepare an emergency kit

Families should keep essential supplies readily available, including:

Drinking water

Non-perishable food

Flashlights and extra batteries

Fully charged mobile phones or power banks

Essential medications

Important identification documents stored in waterproof bags

Having these items prepared can make a significant difference during prolonged flooding or power outages.

Protect children and vulnerable relatives

Children, elderly people and persons with disabilities are especially vulnerable during floods.

Ensure they remain indoors in safe areas and avoid allowing children to play near drains, streams or flooded roads.

Stay calm and avoid panic

Flood emergencies can be frightening, but remaining calm helps you make better decisions.

Monitor weather updates, check on neighbours where possible and avoid taking unnecessary risks until conditions improve.

The Ministry of Interior issues an advisory as floodwaters inundate parts of Accra following a heavy downpour on Monday, June 29, 2026. Photo source: @joynnews

Source: UGC

Safety comes first

Floods can develop rapidly, even after rainfall has stopped. Remaining alert, following official advice and avoiding flooded areas are some of the most effective ways to stay safe during Ghana's rainy season.

By taking simple precautions and cooperating with emergency services, individuals and communities can reduce the risk of injury, loss of life and property damage during periods of heavy rainfall.

Ghana Law School postpones exams due flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana School of Law had postponed two examinations scheduled for Monday, 29 June 2026, due to heavy rainfall and flooding in parts of Accra.

The affected papers, Alternative Dispute Resolution and Ghana Legal System, have been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

The institution says the decision was made in the interest of safety, as the capital continued to experience severe downpours that disrupted movement.

Source: YEN.com.gh