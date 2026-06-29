Ebo Noah, who previously claimed that heavy rain would destroy the world, has spoken amid the flooding situation

The self-styled prophet stressed how he faced an arrest after making his earlier predictions concerning the heavy rainfall

Social media users reacted to his video by noting that the country was simply experiencing its regular rainy season

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A Ghana-based prophet, Ebo Noah, has posted a video online to address the heavy rainfall and recent flooding in the country. The cleric insisted that his previous warnings about the weather are beginning to manifest.

Ebo Noah addresses recent flooding in Accra, reinforcing his past warnings about heavy rain despite social media scepticism regarding his predictions. Image credit: Ebo Noah/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video shared on TikTok on June 29, 2026, the cleric stood under the rain while addressing his followers. He reminded the public about the backlash and legal trouble he faced when he first spoke about the weather patterns.

Ebo Noah had previously predicted that heavy rain would destroy the world in December 2025.

Following the failure of the timeline, the recent heavy downpour prompted social media users to question if his timing was simply wrong.

In the TikTok video, Ebo Noah said:

"I got arrested when I said it’ll flood… these coming weeks, a lot will happen,".

The TikTok post below has a video in which Ebo Noah addresses the recent heavy rains that caused devastating floods across Accra.

Netizens react to Ebo Noah's comment

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the prophet's post below:

CONCERN said:

"[ステッカー] Hello IGP Yohuno, he has started again."

Ms Derby 💤💤 said:

"Masa Masa, we're in the rainy season."

Dan said:

"[ステッカー] You again...what is wrong now?"

Mike Asare said:

"Your timing was bad 😹😹😹."

she - is - Lovelace said:

"We're in the rainy season henceforth; God promised not to destroy the world with rain again, Noah, if you agree with me like my comment."

Severe flash floods struck the Tse Addo area on June 29, 2026, submerging luxury vehicles amidst growing concerns over inadequate drainage systems. Image credit: temajesusofficial/Insatgram

Source: UGC

Floodwaters carry away Tundra, other cars

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a devastating flash flood struck the upscale Tse Addo residential area in Accra, leaving several expensive luxury cars completely submerged following a heavy morning downpour.

The torrential rainfall, which began in the early hours of Monday, June 29, 2026, quickly overwhelmed drainage systems and turned streets into deep rivers.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by @temajesusofficial, multiple vehicles—including high-end sedans and SUVs—parked directly in front of modern apartment blocks were seen nearly fully covered by muddy floodwaters.

Source: YEN.com.gh