Popular American rapper Twista has been entangled in a legal case after he pleaded guilty to a federal tax case regarding unpaid taxes in the US

The case reportedly stemmed from proceeds from his music to be paid as tax amounting to $440,000, and he risks facing a possible sentencing

Twista’s legal battle has caught the attention of his fans on the internet, triggering widespread reactions, with many sharing their mixed opinions

Popular Chicago rapper Carl Terrell Mitchell, widely known as Twista, has pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion in the US.

Chicago rapper Twista pleads guilty in tax evasion case in the US, faces possible sentencing. Image credit: Twista

Source: Facebook

Reports that came in on Monday, June 29, 2026, indicate that the artist refused to pay taxes on money earned from his music, shows, and other business over several years, ranging from 2019 to 2023.

According to a report from MyTalks 1071, Federal prosecutors claimed Twista did not properly pay his taxes during the said period, leading to a total debt of not less than $440,000.

The artist is believed to have signed a guilty plea in US District Court, admitting to five counts of willfully failing to pay the income tax.

Reports said Twista entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, which the court accepted. The rapper is slated to be sentenced on October 22, 2026.

By pleading guilty to the case, the award-winning rapper has accepted the crime of not meeting his tax duties and risks facing sentencing.

The YouTube video announcing Twista's guilty plea is below:

Who is Twista?

The rapper born Carl Terrell Mitchell is a Chicago native rapper from the USA, known by his stage name Twista.

He gained popularity in the 1990s due to his unique rapping style.

Twista was listed in the Guinness World Records as one of the fastest rappers in the world, contributing to his widespread fame.

He is best known for his hit songs, including Girl Tonite, Overnight Celebrity and many others.

He has several albums to his credit and has worked with other top hip-hop and R&B artists.

Watch a YouTube video of Twista's performance on stage below.

Twista's guilty plea sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after reports emerged that Twista had pleaded guilty to a tax evasion case, and below are some comments.

Fatan wrote:

"I remember when he first came out as a pro black positive rapper… He is one of my favourites… The greatest fast rapper ever!!! I’m from Chicago… He will get this taken care of, nothing to see here."

Stacy wrote:

"No way, please pay your taxes."

Mikki wrote:

"Twista is a millionaire that should be peanuts."

Ryan Upchurch is reportedly arrested and booked into the Cheatham County jail on alleged assault charges on June 9, 2026. Image credit: RyanUpchurch, BustedandBookedCheathamCounty

Source: Facebook

Ryan Upchurch reportedly arrested in Cheatham County

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that American country-rap artist Ryan Upchurch had been arrested in Cheatham County, Tennessee, on June 9, 2026, and booked into jail.

The Holler Boys hitmaker was allegedly charged with Simple Assault (Physical Contact) and released after roughly 28 minutes in custody.

The arrest added to Upchurch's woes, which include a $ 17.5 million verdict against him for falsely accusing a teen's family of staging her death.

Source: YEN.com.gh