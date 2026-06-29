Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, the viral powder-spraying Black Stars supporter, announced he has run out of funds at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States

The Ghanaian superfan revealed he self-funded his entire trip, covering visas, flights from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston, and Boston to Philadelphia with his own money

Kailani appealed to the Ghanaian government, the GFA, sports ministries, and businesspeople for match tickets, hotel accommodation, and flights to Ghana's next game against Colombia in Kansas

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Kailani Ibrahim Kpa, the Ghanaian superfan who went viral for spraying powder in the air at Black Stars matches, has suffered a major setback at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is appealing to Ghanaians for help to keep going.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Monday, June 29, 2026, Kailani disclosed that he had run out of funds, sharing the full extent of what it has cost him to follow Ghana through the group stage on American soil.

According to him, he secured his own visas for both the United States and Canada, and personally purchased every flight on his itinerary, from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston, and Boston to Philadelphia, all out of his own pocket.

Powder-Spraying Ghana Fan Kailani Ibrahim Kpa Suffers Major Setback at World Cup, Appeals for Help

Source: Instagram

"I have done my best," he wrote. "I got my own America & Canada visas, bought my own flight tickets from Accra to Toronto, Toronto to Boston, & Boston to Philadelphia all with my own money, my own energy, & my own time because of my love for our beloved country, Ghana."

Kailani's World Cup plea to Ghana

Despite his sacrifices, the costs have finally caught up with him. With Ghana set to face Colombia in Kansas in the Round of 16, Kailani said he would struggle to make the trip without external support.

He directed his appeal at the Government of Ghana, the Ghana Football Association, the sports ministries, and Ghanaian business owners and well-wishers, asking specifically for match tickets, hotel accommodation, and flight tickets. He was emphatic that he was not requesting cash.

"I am not asking for cash," he wrote. "If I was able to support myself from de beginning but have now run out of funds, dis is de time for Ghanaians to come together & support one of deir own."

He described this World Cup as the most expensive of the four he has attended in support of the Black Stars, and pointed to Ghana's growing global profile as evidence that the support of fans like himself matters.

"Today, everyone can see dat Ghana is one of de trending stories around de world. International news stations & social media platforms are talking about our team," he added.

See Kailani's Facebook post below:

Kailani became one of the most recognisable faces in the Ghanaian stands during the tournament after footage of him dissipating powder into the air at matches spread widely online.

Many fans interpreted the act as a spiritual ritual, with some crediting it as a form of juju that influenced the team's results, sparking lively debate back home.

Reactions to Kailani's appeal to Ghanaians

His post has since drawn significant attention from Ghanaians on social media, with many weighing in on whether he deserves the institutional backing he is asking for.

Benjamin Pappoe said:

"I think you would need powder restock too bro."

Lord Vee said:

"I’ll support with one tipper truck of powder. Send location for delivery."

Yidana Shaibu said:

"Masa where u started and where u ended eerhhh permits us to respond to u the way we like. But we won’t!!"

Don Sisqo said:

"Let's support our juju man go higher kpa 11 ATTC are proud of you."

Latifah Zurei said:

"Much support is needed! Your efforts are visible and cannot be shunned. Hope you get all the help you need. You are a star!"

DR Congo's Lumumba Vea denied US visa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that DR Congo’s famous superfan Lumumba Vea will miss their historic World Cup knockout clash against England.

This is the first time DR Congo have reached the knockout stage of a World Cup, but one familiar face will not be there inside the stadium to support them: Michel Kuka Mboladinga, better known as “Lumumba Vea”.

Source: YEN.com.gh