Luka Modric has made an emotional announcement after helping Croatia beat Ghana in Philadelphia

The Croatia captain delivered the heartfelt message as his country prepares to take on Portugal in the World Cup Round of 32

The former Real Madrid star was full of superlatives for Petar Sucic for his wonderful display vs. Ghana

Luka Modric has admitted his remarkable career is approaching its final chapter, while also hailing Croatia team-mate Petar Sucic for his outstanding display in the World Cup victory over Ghana on June 27, 2026.

The AC Milan veteran reflected on his future as speculation continues over whether he will extend his stay with the Rossoneri beyond the end of the month.

Luka Modric opens up about his future and admits his playing days are drawing to a close. Image credit: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Luka Modric drops retirement hints

Milan are reportedly willing to trigger an option that would keep him at the club until 2027, but the final decision rests with the Croatian midfielder.

Modric, who turns 41 in September, acknowledged that the 2026 World Cup is likely to be his last major international tournament.

As Football Italia reported, the ex-Real Madrid playmaker said:

“I enjoy every moment, every training session and every match,” he said. “I know I’m at an age where the end of my career is near, so I try to appreciate everything as much as possible. It isn’t always easy because the pressure with the national team is enormous.”

The Croatia captain also reserved special praise for Inter midfielder Petar Sucic, who scored in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ghana as Croatia secured second place in Group L behind England.

“He delivered a phenomenal performance and showed he is already an important player for Croatia, not just one for the future,” Modric said.

“He deserves great credit for what he has done since joining the team, and I hope he continues in the same way.”

Modric also briefly addressed the tournament’s hydration breaks, saying the issue should be reviewed but stopping short of calling it a problem.

The 2018 World Cup finalists will face Portugal in the Round of 32 on July 2, 2026, with the ace midfielder expected to be key for his national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh