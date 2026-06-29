A band of thunder and rain clouds over eastern Ghana is currently producing thunderstorms with rain of varying intensities across seven regions

The Ghana Meteorological Authority warned that the storm system will intensify and drift westwards, affecting more regions

Mist and fog patches are expected to form over coastal, forest and mountainous areas in the early hours of June 30

Cloudy weather will persist over most parts of Ghana on the evening of June 29, with intermittent slight to moderate rainfall expected across southern parts of the country throughout the forecast period.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued the outlook, warning of varying weather conditions across different zones of the country.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts more wet weather for parts of Ghana after intense flooding in the south. Credit: NADMO Ghana

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While southern Ghana faces cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall, the transition and northern sectors of the country will continue to experience thunderstorms and rain during the same period.

Along the coast, the agency, in an update on X, also said there is a likelihood of slight to moderate rainfall, adding to the widespread wet weather pattern affecting multiple regions simultaneously.

Mist or fog patches are expected to form over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas of Ghana tomorrow morning.

These conditions can significantly reduce visibility, posing potential risks for road users and early morning commuters in affected zones.

Residents in those areas were advised to exercise caution, particularly when travelling in the early hours of the morning when visibility is likely to be at its lowest.

Bawumia expresses sympathy to flood victims

YEN.com.gh reported that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia expressed sympathy to thousands of Ghanaians affected by recent flooding, offering prayers to victims and their families.

He urged citizens to comply with government directives and cooperate with emergency authorities responding to the crisis.

He also called on relevant agencies to intensify relief efforts, expressing confidence that the nation will overcome the challenge through unity.

Source: YEN.com.gh