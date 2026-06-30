The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast cloudy conditions, with morning mist and fog expected over coastal, forest and hilly areas

Slight to moderate rains or isolated thunderstorms may occur in some coastal locations, according to the agency's latest weather update

Thunderstorms with rain are expected to intensify across the coast, middle and northern sectors from the afternoon moving into the evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert forecasting thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country today, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

According to GMet, most areas are expected to experience predominantly cloudy conditions, with mist and fog likely to form over coastal, forest and hilly regions in the early hours of the morning.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, June 30, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Some locations within the coastal sector may also record slight to moderate rainfall or isolated thunderstorms.

GMet further indicated that as the day progresses, sunny intervals would develop across much of the country.

However, these conditions are expected to give way to thunderstorms accompanied by rain over the coastal, middle and northern sectors from the afternoon into the evening.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain cautious and stay updated with official weather reports, as changing conditions could lead to localised disruptions.

Read the weather update for June 30, 2026, from the GMet on X below:

15 children and baby rescued amid flooding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that emergency teams in Tse Addo had rescued 15 children and an infant after severe flooding trapped families in their homes on Monday, June 29, 2026.

Torrential rains submerged low-lying areas and cut off access routes, with authorities urging residents to exercise extreme caution as further downpours are forecast across the Greater Accra Region.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh