Ghana Weather Alert: Meteorological Agency Lists Areas to Face Thunderstorms Today, June 30
- The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast cloudy conditions, with morning mist and fog expected over coastal, forest and hilly areas
- Slight to moderate rains or isolated thunderstorms may occur in some coastal locations, according to the agency's latest weather update
- Thunderstorms with rain are expected to intensify across the coast, middle and northern sectors from the afternoon moving into the evening
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a weather alert forecasting thunderstorms and rainfall across several parts of the country today, Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
According to GMet, most areas are expected to experience predominantly cloudy conditions, with mist and fog likely to form over coastal, forest and hilly regions in the early hours of the morning.
Some locations within the coastal sector may also record slight to moderate rainfall or isolated thunderstorms.
GMet further indicated that as the day progresses, sunny intervals would develop across much of the country.
However, these conditions are expected to give way to thunderstorms accompanied by rain over the coastal, middle and northern sectors from the afternoon into the evening.
Residents in the affected areas are advised to remain cautious and stay updated with official weather reports, as changing conditions could lead to localised disruptions.
Read the weather update for June 30, 2026, from the GMet on X below:
15 children and baby rescued amid flooding
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that emergency teams in Tse Addo had rescued 15 children and an infant after severe flooding trapped families in their homes on Monday, June 29, 2026.
Torrential rains submerged low-lying areas and cut off access routes, with authorities urging residents to exercise extreme caution as further downpours are forecast across the Greater Accra Region.
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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.