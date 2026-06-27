South Africa's Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni warned anti-immigration protest leaders that lawbreakers on June 30 would face arrest and prosecution

The commissioner disclosed that helicopters, drones, and over 33,000 CCTV cameras would be deployed to monitor activities in real time during the planned nationwide protests

March and March and its allies designated June 30 as the deadline for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa, sparking widespread fear among migrant communities

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Leaders of South Africa’s anti-immigration movement have been warned of dire consequences if the planned protest on June 30 descends into violence and chaos.

South Africa June 30 Protest: Gauteng Police Warn March and March Leaders of Arrest Over Violence

Source: Facebook

South Africa has been rocked with anti-immigration protests in recent months, calling for all illegal foreign nationals to be deported.

Prominently led by March and March's Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, other emerging figures include Ngizwe Mchunu of eZokobho SA and Amabhinca Nation and Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba.

The groups have accused illegal immigrants of burdening South African society, taking jobs and resources that could be used to cater to locals.

While they claim they are targeting illegal immigrants, they have faced heavy criticisms for appearing to shut down shops owned by legal migrants and also for violence breaking out against some migrants on their marches.

Anti-immigrant leaders receive stern warning

On June 30, 2026, March and March and its allies are expected to host massive protests in several parts of South Africa.

The groups have dedicated the day as the deadline for all illegal immigrants to leave the country, sparking fear among immigrant communities, particularly after some recent marches descended into violence that has led to deaths.

According to the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, those involved in marches in the province must follow the law or will be arrested.

He said any incidents of violence or other forms of lawbreaking would be tracked and perpetrators made to face the full rigours of the law.

"We are making arrangements to deploy helicopters and drones. Indeed, we have mobilised extensively, and we will have what is called a downlink so that we can observe activities as they happen in real time.

"The drones and helicopters will be able to identify who is doing what. So, if you get arrested, do not say you were not warned."

He added that more than 33,000 CCTV cameras would also be monitored, and any lawbreakers identified and punished.

The comments were made during a media briefing by the Gauteng Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (ProvJOINTS) on Thursday, June 25.

The Facebook post with details of the South African police warning protesters is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh