Real Madrid’s shocking 1-0 defeat to Getafe has widened the gap at the top of La Liga, putting extra pressure on a season already full of turbulence

A disagreement between Mbappe's camp and Real Madrid could affect the club’s Champions League ambitions

Kylian Mbappe has racked up 38 goals in all competitions in the current campaign for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are still reeling from their unexpected 1-0 defeat to Getafe at the Santiago Bernabéu on Monday, March 2.

The setback has pushed them further away from the La Liga title race and added another layer of complexity to what has already been a turbulent season.

According to the latest 2025/26 La Liga standings, Barcelona still leads the league with 64 points after 26 matches, with Madrid in second place with four points less.

Now, a key concern for Los Blancos is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe, who has netted 38 times in 33 matches this season for Real Madrid. Questions remain over the extent of his injury and how it has been managed.

According to Madrid Universal, the French forward was dissatisfied with Real Madrid’s medical staff, prompting him to seek a second opinion in France.

Following this, the club confirmed that Mbappe's knee injury is a sprain and does not require surgery.

Dispute over Mbappé’s recovery timeline

Meanwhile, according to journalist Anton Meana on Cadena SER, Mbappe’s representatives are at odds with Real Madrid regarding how long his recovery should take.

The 27-year-old missed the match against Getafe, and the club currently expects him to be sidelined for around three weeks, potentially making him available for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash with Antoine Semenyo's Manchester City.

Yet, according to the report, Mbappe’s camp believes the injury is more serious than the club suggests, raising concerns with just 100 days to go before the World Cup.

“The player’s left posterior cruciate ligament is at its limit. We call it a sprain because that’s what the medical report says, but the injury is actually quite significant,” Meana reported.

As a result, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star's team rejects Real Madrid’s proposed return date, insisting that the forward must recover fully before resuming action.

With the first leg against Manchester City scheduled for March 11, the outcome of that match could heavily influence Mbappé’s decision on whether to rush his comeback for the return leg.

Should Real Madrid suffer a heavy defeat at home, it seems unlikely the France captain will risk aggravating his knee in a bid to overturn the deficit.

Arbeloa gives update on Mbappe's injury

