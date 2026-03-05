A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Guinness

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Azoumaro Vanessa: KNUST’s Gaming Guinness World Record Holder Set to Attempt Another Record, Details

Source: Twitter

World Record holder, Azoumaro Vanessa Selase (@Foxx_zyy), is set to embark on another world record attempt. She will aim to break the record for the longest video game marathon playing Red Dead Redemption 2.

The attempt is scheduled to take place at Evandy Hostel on the University of Ghana, Legon campus, on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

Azoumaro Vanessa Selase is expected to play continuously for three days as she strives to set a new Guinness World Record, building on her previous gaming achievement and demonstrating remarkable endurance and focus.

Read the X post details below.

Azoumaro Salese receives Guinness World Records certificate

Earlier, Vanessa was officially presented with the Guinness World Record certificate for her record-breaking achievement.

Ghana's Azoumaro Salese officially becomes the Guinness World Records' longest video game marathon holder. Image credit: EDHUB/X, foxx_zzy/TikTok

Source: UGC

Azoumaro Vanessa Salese's certification follows her recognition as the new Guinness World Record holder for the Longest Video Game Marathon.

The KNUST graduate attempted the record in 2024 and gained official recognition in 2025 after a thorough review by Guinness World Records.

Salese started the attempt to break the longest video game marathon on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The video game genius aimed to play continuously for 48 hours. She completed her attempt on Monday, July 29, 2024, at about 5:00 am.

The marathon began at the Republic Hall Common Area on the KNUST campus, where students and well-wishers gathered to cheer her on as she displayed gaming skills.

Her record-breaking attempt required immense focus, stamina, and determination.

During the attempt, Vanessa played the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima series, surpassing the previous world record of 48 hours set in 2015 by Carrie Swidecki from the United States, who played Just Dance 2015.

Read the X details below:

However, Vanessa played for 56 hours and 30 minutes.

After she submitted her entry, Guinness World Records took several months to review and has officially confirmed Vanessa’s achievement.

The GWR adjudged her as the first Ghanaian and African woman to hold this title in the gaming category.

Speaking after the confirmation, Vanessa said:

“This was more than just a game - it was a test of resilience, focus, and belief. I wanted to prove that young Africans, especially women, can break boundaries and make history in any field. I’m deeply thankful to KNUST, my friends, and every Ghanaian who supported me through this journey.”

Reactions as GWR certifies Ghanaian's gaming record

YEN.com.gh has compiled several interesting comments on Azoumaro Salese's feat after her gaming record was certified by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

@Vimhype_ commented:

"Congratulations to her. She achieved. Ghana has won."

@XActivistJerry wrote:

"Congratulations. Vanessa achieved the feat by playing the video game Ghost of Tsushima continuously for more than two days, clocking 56 hours and 30 minutes, during an endurance gaming session held in Kumasi."

@Sosu756 wrote:

"Congratulations."

@yao_isaac1 added:

"Amazing."

@RafinhaUmar shared:

"Game gbee paa."

@KeleweleJoint added:

"Congrats swdy can I play you ? I’m coming with kelewele oooh."

GWR acknowledges Felicity Asantewaa as the latest record holder for washing many cars in 8 hours. Photo credit: Felicity Asantewaa

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian sets GWR car washing record

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady made Ghana proud by breaking and setting a new Guinness World Record.

Felicity Asantewaa was acknowledged as the latest record holder for washing many cars in 8 hours.

All the details of her achievement were captured on the website of Guinness World Records. Many Ghanaians congratulated her.

Source: YEN.com.gh