150+ fun and unique bucket list ideas to try in your lifetime

People get too busy these days and fail to enjoy their time here on earth. They are either working on a project to make more money for their workplace, hoping to earn a promotion or scared that the cost of enjoying themselves will kill their finances. However, several unique bucket list ideas will neither stop you from gaining that promotion nor eat into your bank account to render you homeless.

Life is short, and it is best to use each second like it is your last. Nothing is ever guaranteed, so why don't you make the most of your time here doing the things you always wanted to try. You can try a couple of unique bucket list ideas during the holidays or even make it a part of your daily routine.

What is a bucket list?

A bucket list may be defined as a collection of several achievements, aspirations, dreams, and goals that a person would love to attain before the end of their lifetime. These bucket lists may include places to spend their vacation, skills to learn, foods to try, people to love, and gifts to get for themselves.

You could also have bucket list ideas for your career and outside of it. However, it is usually advisable to make your list simple and attainable so that what is supposed to be fun does not become unnecessary pressure.

What are the top 10 bucket list items?

Apart from individuals, bucket list items could be made among family members, friends, work associates, classmates, religious associations, political associations, and National coalitions. These will definitely vary from one person to another, but a rough list could look like the following:

Find the love of your life Get married to the person you are in love with Start a family with the love of your life Buy your own home Fly an aeroplane Watch your weight Try a new and healthy diet Participate in a marathon for the fun of it even though you might not win Go skydiving over a beautiful country See the world from the inside of a hot air balloon

There is no prescribed logic for the things to put on a bucket list. The ideas on a list may be determined by an individual or several individuals within a group.

College bucket list

Are you an aspiring student, or you are already in one? There are lovely ideas to try out before your time runs out in that institution. So, it is best to enjoy that period because you may never get it again.

Set a world record

Try an extreme sport

Tattoo your body

Try bungee jumping

Learn how to surf

Go Scuba diving

Become a role model to younger students

Try your hands on one or two legal side hustles for a taste of entrepreneurship

Overcome fear by using some school events to practice the art of public speaking

Do not depend on your strength alone; get a mentor

Let go of past grudges and betrayals

Say sorry for any wrongdoing

Support a charity organisation

Compete in a marathon

Board a taxi and scream "follow that car!" to the driver

Get a dolphin to kiss you

Meet one of your favourite celebrities

Make a stranger happy by paying for their grocery

Buy a full meal for a homeless person

Rescue someone

Own a dog for the entirety of its life

Go on a food adventure in the middle of the night

Attend a class that you are not offering

Be involved in a protest

Get a job on campus

Visit friends in other schools

Write letters to your best friends, professors, and individuals who have helped you during your time in college

Do a karaoke

Host a potluck with buddies

Bake with your friends

Stay on campus

Be part of a club

Walk around in your school gear

Attend a Fraternity party

Become a member of a school study group

Join a voluntary organisation

Find people who compliment you and create a beautiful friendship

Try to see the inside of all the bars in your school town

Become friends with one of your college tutors

Attend house parties

Spend a vacation with the family of your roommates

Join the student union government

You have to document your college years; joining a photography class will make the journey more fun

Create a scrapbook for every year you spend in college

Pen a letter to who you will be in future; open and read it on graduation

Find love

Network by stepping out of your comfort zone

Try living with your lover for at least six months

Try your hands on cooking

Endeavour to have diverse friends from all over the globe

Graduate with good grades

Take a snapshot with your school mascot

Learn to speak a foreign language

Find time to sneak into places you are not supposed to go on campus so you can have a crazy story for your grandchildren

Host a costume party

Miss one or two classes

Engage in one or two school traditions

Work hard to get a good grade in a seemingly hard class

Go to the class in your pyjamas

Enjoy the terrain and atmosphere of your school's town

Appear in a school magazine

Travel bucket list

Have you graduated with honours and started working, and you are beginning to realise just how stressful work can be? Then, you could make a bucket list of places to go for a vacation with family, friends, or colleagues at work. Below are some places that could be on your travel bucket list.

Get fascinated by the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt

Walk along and sleep on the Great Wall of China for a crazy feeling

Go to Petra and gawk at the interesting architecture from ancient times

Explore the Colosseum, where Roman gladiators fight to the death

Enjoy the view of Chichen Itza in Mexico

Visit Machu Picchu in Peru

Discover the magnificent Taj Mahal in India

Go to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to bask in the euphoria of Christ the Redeemer

Explore the Stonehenge in Salisbury, England, for a feel of the ancient mystery

Enjoy the bliss of the Amazon Rainforest and River in northern South America

Visit Vietnam and sail on the surreal Hạ Long Bay

Visit the Milan Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy

Check out the Notre Dame Cathedral

Open a bottle of expensive wine at the feet of the symbolic Eiffel Tower in Paris

Go to Moscow, Russia, and discover Saint Basil's Cathedral & the Red Square

Discover Acropolis of Athens

Check out Easter Island and its intriguing giant stone figures

Flex at the Sydney Opera House

Discover the beauty of Angkor Wat in Cambodia

Enjoy the sublime scenery of Summer Palace in China

Experience Hagia Sophia

Dive into the captivating Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the seven wonders

Check out the Statue of Liberty in America

Enjoy the best of Tibetan culture in the Potala Palace and the city of Lhasa

Reach the top of Kilimanjaro in Africa

Reflect on some moments at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem

Enjoy the sight from Mount Rushmore

Discover the intrigues of St. Peter's Basilica

Get stunned by the aurora borealis in Norway

Dive into the surreal Great Blue Hole in Belize

Enjoy the wildlife at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania

Be intrigued by the Great Geysir in Iceland

Watch London's Big Ben's clock chime

Have a nice time at the Louvre Museum in France

Chill at Blue Lagoon in Iceland

Enjoy a puzzling sight at Cinque Terre at the Ligurian Coast

Visit the lost and found city of Pompeii in Rome

Discover the Temples of Bagan in Asia

Visit the Iguazu Falls in South America

Check out some whales at Saguenay-St. Lawrence Marine Park

Hike to the Himalayas

Get wet at the world's largest fall, Victoria Falls in Africa

Check out the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City; you may even see the Pope

Explore Venice on a gondola ride

Check out the impressive Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain

Check yourself out without mirrors at Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia

Take a tour of the Sahara desert in Africa

Walk the amazing Antelope Canyon in Arizona

Experience the beauty of the Jeita Grotto in Lebanon

Check the world out from the top of Mount Fuji in Japan

Get stunned by India's Golden Temple

Do some shopping at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui

Check out the Paricutin Volcano in Mexico

Enjoy the scene on Bourbon Street in New Orleans

Walk in the shoes of stars when you visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Enjoy the beauty of the Grand Palace of the King of Thailand

Discover the ancient beauty of Sensoji Temple in Tokyo

Become Mongolian by riding a Mongolia horse in Mongolia

Check out the Meiji Jingu Shrine in Tokyo

Stare at the captivating blue flames from the Ijen Volcano on Java Island

You will be living life when you bath in the Dead Sea between Israel and Jordan in southwestern Asia

Explore the work of Prophet Muhammad, Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, in Medina

Experience the active volcano at the Gulf of Naples, Mount Vesuvius

Take a cool in the surreal Pamukkale waterscape in Turkey

Enjoy the beauty of Zocalo in Mexico

Experience the beauty of a rainbow Mountain three hours away from Cusco

Meet history when you visit The Great Sphinx in Egypt

Visit the Burj Khalifa in Dubai

London's Warner Bros Studio is an ideal tourist idea

Experience the stunning Black Forest in Germany

Visit the Times Square in New York City

Walk on Giant's Causeway in Ireland

Enjoy the view from the top of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy

Explore China's Forbidden City

Discover the thrill of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, USA

Explore the Gothic scenery of Mont Saint-Michel

Explore Waitomo Glowworm Cave in New Zealand

Discover Versailles in France

Explore what is left of Germany's Berlin Wall

Explore the Amsterdam Canals in the Netherlands

Visit the Museum of Modern Art (Moma) in New York

Experience the British Museum

Wine and dine to your fill in Dijon

Visit places inspired by the scenes from the books of your favourite authors

Have fun at an Irish Pub; you are bound to make some friends here

Enjoy the colourful architecture of St Petersburg's buildings

Now you know of some unique bucket list ideas that can spice up your personal life and that of your friends and family, how do you intend to try them out? Oh, you have one already? So, what is the craziest thing on your bucket list? Do you think you are up to the task?

