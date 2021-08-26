150+ fun and unique bucket list ideas to try in your lifetime
People get too busy these days and fail to enjoy their time here on earth. They are either working on a project to make more money for their workplace, hoping to earn a promotion or scared that the cost of enjoying themselves will kill their finances. However, several unique bucket list ideas will neither stop you from gaining that promotion nor eat into your bank account to render you homeless.
Life is short, and it is best to use each second like it is your last. Nothing is ever guaranteed, so why don't you make the most of your time here doing the things you always wanted to try. You can try a couple of unique bucket list ideas during the holidays or even make it a part of your daily routine.
What is a bucket list?
A bucket list may be defined as a collection of several achievements, aspirations, dreams, and goals that a person would love to attain before the end of their lifetime. These bucket lists may include places to spend their vacation, skills to learn, foods to try, people to love, and gifts to get for themselves.
You could also have bucket list ideas for your career and outside of it. However, it is usually advisable to make your list simple and attainable so that what is supposed to be fun does not become unnecessary pressure.
What are the top 10 bucket list items?
Apart from individuals, bucket list items could be made among family members, friends, work associates, classmates, religious associations, political associations, and National coalitions. These will definitely vary from one person to another, but a rough list could look like the following:
- Find the love of your life
- Get married to the person you are in love with
- Start a family with the love of your life
- Buy your own home
- Fly an aeroplane
- Watch your weight
- Try a new and healthy diet
- Participate in a marathon for the fun of it even though you might not win
- Go skydiving over a beautiful country
- See the world from the inside of a hot air balloon
There is no prescribed logic for the things to put on a bucket list. The ideas on a list may be determined by an individual or several individuals within a group.
College bucket list
Are you an aspiring student, or you are already in one? There are lovely ideas to try out before your time runs out in that institution. So, it is best to enjoy that period because you may never get it again.
- Set a world record
- Try an extreme sport
- Tattoo your body
- Try bungee jumping
- Learn how to surf
- Go Scuba diving
- Become a role model to younger students
- Try your hands on one or two legal side hustles for a taste of entrepreneurship
- Overcome fear by using some school events to practice the art of public speaking
- Do not depend on your strength alone; get a mentor
- Let go of past grudges and betrayals
- Say sorry for any wrongdoing
- Support a charity organisation
- Compete in a marathon
- Board a taxi and scream "follow that car!" to the driver
- Get a dolphin to kiss you
- Meet one of your favourite celebrities
- Make a stranger happy by paying for their grocery
- Buy a full meal for a homeless person
- Rescue someone
- Own a dog for the entirety of its life
- Go on a food adventure in the middle of the night
- Attend a class that you are not offering
- Be involved in a protest
- Get a job on campus
- Visit friends in other schools
- Write letters to your best friends, professors, and individuals who have helped you during your time in college
- Do a karaoke
- Host a potluck with buddies
- Bake with your friends
- Stay on campus
- Be part of a club
- Walk around in your school gear
- Attend a Fraternity party
- Become a member of a school study group
- Join a voluntary organisation
- Find people who compliment you and create a beautiful friendship
- Try to see the inside of all the bars in your school town
- Become friends with one of your college tutors
- Attend house parties
- Spend a vacation with the family of your roommates
- Join the student union government
- You have to document your college years; joining a photography class will make the journey more fun
- Create a scrapbook for every year you spend in college
- Pen a letter to who you will be in future; open and read it on graduation
- Find love
- Network by stepping out of your comfort zone
- Try living with your lover for at least six months
- Try your hands on cooking
- Endeavour to have diverse friends from all over the globe
- Graduate with good grades
- Take a snapshot with your school mascot
- Learn to speak a foreign language
- Find time to sneak into places you are not supposed to go on campus so you can have a crazy story for your grandchildren
- Host a costume party
- Miss one or two classes
- Engage in one or two school traditions
- Work hard to get a good grade in a seemingly hard class
- Go to the class in your pyjamas
- Enjoy the terrain and atmosphere of your school's town
- Appear in a school magazine
Travel bucket list
Have you graduated with honours and started working, and you are beginning to realise just how stressful work can be? Then, you could make a bucket list of places to go for a vacation with family, friends, or colleagues at work. Below are some places that could be on your travel bucket list.
- Get fascinated by the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt
- Walk along and sleep on the Great Wall of China for a crazy feeling
- Go to Petra and gawk at the interesting architecture from ancient times
- Explore the Colosseum, where Roman gladiators fight to the death
- Enjoy the view of Chichen Itza in Mexico
- Visit Machu Picchu in Peru
- Discover the magnificent Taj Mahal in India
- Go to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to bask in the euphoria of Christ the Redeemer
- Explore the Stonehenge in Salisbury, England, for a feel of the ancient mystery
- Enjoy the bliss of the Amazon Rainforest and River in northern South America
- Visit Vietnam and sail on the surreal Hạ Long Bay
- Visit the Milan Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy
- Check out the Notre Dame Cathedral
- Open a bottle of expensive wine at the feet of the symbolic Eiffel Tower in Paris
- Go to Moscow, Russia, and discover Saint Basil's Cathedral & the Red Square
- Discover Acropolis of Athens
- Check out Easter Island and its intriguing giant stone figures
- Flex at the Sydney Opera House
- Discover the beauty of Angkor Wat in Cambodia
- Enjoy the sublime scenery of Summer Palace in China
- Experience Hagia Sophia
- Dive into the captivating Great Barrier Reef, which is one of the seven wonders
- Check out the Statue of Liberty in America
- Enjoy the best of Tibetan culture in the Potala Palace and the city of Lhasa
- Reach the top of Kilimanjaro in Africa
- Reflect on some moments at the Wailing Wall in Jerusalem
- Enjoy the sight from Mount Rushmore
- Discover the intrigues of St. Peter's Basilica
- Get stunned by the aurora borealis in Norway
- Dive into the surreal Great Blue Hole in Belize
- Enjoy the wildlife at Serengeti National Park in Tanzania
- Be intrigued by the Great Geysir in Iceland
- Watch London's Big Ben's clock chime
- Have a nice time at the Louvre Museum in France
- Chill at Blue Lagoon in Iceland
- Enjoy a puzzling sight at Cinque Terre at the Ligurian Coast
- Visit the lost and found city of Pompeii in Rome
- Discover the Temples of Bagan in Asia
- Visit the Iguazu Falls in South America
- Check out some whales at Saguenay-St. Lawrence Marine Park
- Hike to the Himalayas
- Get wet at the world's largest fall, Victoria Falls in Africa
- Check out the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City; you may even see the Pope
- Explore Venice on a gondola ride
- Check out the impressive Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain
- Check yourself out without mirrors at Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia
- Take a tour of the Sahara desert in Africa
- Walk the amazing Antelope Canyon in Arizona
- Experience the beauty of the Jeita Grotto in Lebanon
- Check the world out from the top of Mount Fuji in Japan
- Get stunned by India's Golden Temple
- Do some shopping at Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui
- Check out the Paricutin Volcano in Mexico
- Enjoy the scene on Bourbon Street in New Orleans
- Walk in the shoes of stars when you visit the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Enjoy the beauty of the Grand Palace of the King of Thailand
- Discover the ancient beauty of Sensoji Temple in Tokyo
- Become Mongolian by riding a Mongolia horse in Mongolia
- Check out the Meiji Jingu Shrine in Tokyo
- Stare at the captivating blue flames from the Ijen Volcano on Java Island
- You will be living life when you bath in the Dead Sea between Israel and Jordan in southwestern Asia
- Explore the work of Prophet Muhammad, Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, in Medina
- Experience the active volcano at the Gulf of Naples, Mount Vesuvius
- Take a cool in the surreal Pamukkale waterscape in Turkey
- Enjoy the beauty of Zocalo in Mexico
- Experience the beauty of a rainbow Mountain three hours away from Cusco
- Meet history when you visit The Great Sphinx in Egypt
- Visit the Burj Khalifa in Dubai
- London's Warner Bros Studio is an ideal tourist idea
- Experience the stunning Black Forest in Germany
- Visit the Times Square in New York City
- Walk on Giant's Causeway in Ireland
- Enjoy the view from the top of the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy
- Explore China's Forbidden City
- Discover the thrill of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada, USA
- Explore the Gothic scenery of Mont Saint-Michel
- Explore Waitomo Glowworm Cave in New Zealand
- Discover Versailles in France
- Explore what is left of Germany's Berlin Wall
- Explore the Amsterdam Canals in the Netherlands
- Visit the Museum of Modern Art (Moma) in New York
- Experience the British Museum
- Wine and dine to your fill in Dijon
- Visit places inspired by the scenes from the books of your favourite authors
- Have fun at an Irish Pub; you are bound to make some friends here
- Enjoy the colourful architecture of St Petersburg's buildings
Now you know of some unique bucket list ideas that can spice up your personal life and that of your friends and family, how do you intend to try them out? Oh, you have one already? So, what is the craziest thing on your bucket list? Do you think you are up to the task?
