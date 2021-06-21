30+ creative indie aesthetic outfit ideas to wear in 2021

Do you want an outfit that reflects your personality and, at the same time, make you cool? Then, consider an indie aesthetic clothing style. It is a summation of many different trends or models that are awesome in their individuality and yet make a unique, fashionable statement when combined.

Indie aesthetic outfit. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is indie clothing style? It is the clothing models that spell out independence and originality. They are reputed for placing value on specific trends, colour, accessories, and of course, music. Bearing all these in mind, it is not bad to conclude that indie clothing are part of a more incredible independent culture with loyal followers.

Top indie aesthetic ideas: How can I dress more indie?

Aesthetic indie is about the mood per time. What is an indie aesthetic? Well, it is based on individuality and independence. More so, it incorporates oversized jeans, small tight fitted shirts, large hoodies, bright and colourful jackets, stripes, spots, polka dots, knitted blazers, and big shoes.

To dress indie (independent), do your own thing; find your style. It's not about wearing a brand; become your brand. An indie kid does not have to live up to anybody's standard of dressing; they roll with the flow. Some creative indie aesthetic outfits to wear in 2021 include the following:

1. Beige fringe coat and baggy jeans

Beige fringe coat and baggy jeans. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

This can suffice as one of the most fantastic indie aesthetic outfits for guys or ladies. Age or height notwithstanding, this match can pass you up for a cool guy or babe with many styles. You could also add a bucket hat and snicker with a bag swung about the shoulder if you desire.

2. Rugged jean pair

Rugged jean pair. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Indie aesthetic outfits for girls can comprise a trendy top, rugged jean trouser and jean jacket pair. You can accessorise this pair with a neck chain, your favourite bag, and any comfortable footwear to win special attention wherever you go.

3. Off-shoulder cotton sunshine

Off-shoulder cotton sunshine. Photo: Dave M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

You can get out of jeans and try cotton for indie. An off-shoulder beautiful cotton dress with a pearl necklace could also pass as indie wear for girls. If you add a sunshade to it, you will become the hot babe everyone has been looking for.

4. Sweater-wrap skirt combo

Sweater-wrap skirt combo. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Sweaters don't have to be boring; they can be fashionable too. For example, you can combine a colourful sweater with a hot wrap skirt and wear socks with a moderate heel. With all of those on you, you are good to rock any party.

5. Smart sweater-jean duo

Smart sweater-jean duo. Photo: Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Whether you prefer short or long jean trousers, pair them up with a smart-looking sweater. If you like belts, string along a leather belt, and sporting footwear, add it.

6. High waist Palazzo and sleeveless camisole

High waist Palazo and sleeveless camisole. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Although some indie wears could suit both sexes, this particular one is a female corner. It makes its statement as the high reaching Palazzo covers for the shortness of the camisole. Interestingly, you could also wear a jacket with a camisole.

7. Stripes and pleats prints

Stripes and pleats prints. Photo: Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Indie aesthetic girls' cloth could take this form with a boldly striped shirt or jacket and a pleated skirt to match. At the same time, your sunglasses and a choker necklace can also simmer up this wear, and you will look like that angel who just arrived in town.

8. Kimono dress

Kimono dress. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

You don't need jackets, bag caps, or necklaces with kimonos to make an impression on your outfit. Also, guess what? Male or female indies can also wear them. Kimonos can make an entire statement on their own.

9. Jacket and pleats

Jacket and pleats. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Indie wears embrace creativity and expression of one's personality. Female indies can wear a pleated skirt and a jean jacket. In addition, they could wear a necklace and long boots on this wear.

10. Palazzo-sweater furry

Both a Palazzo and a sweater can appear as being overdressed, but they can make their appearance when you add the good jazz. However, don't forget to spice things up with smart footwear and some jewellery.

11. Knitted crop top and skirt

Knitted crop top and skirt. Photo: Christian Vierig (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Knitted wear can be incredibly fashionable, but when you step further to add a killer skirt, an indie kid comes up. Include sunglasses to this, and you are your brand.

12. Vintage and jean way

Vintage and jean way. Photo: Merilyn Smith (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vintage shirts can be cool when you wear them the right way; they are cool with fitted or oversized jean. Then, add some dangling chain to the setup; that's undoubtedly the right way to do it. This can suffice as one of the best indie vintage aesthetic or indie aesthetic outfits for boys and girls.

13. Net wears

Depending on what you feel comfortable with, you can wear full-body net dresses, shirts, or skirts. However, if you don't want to wear whole net outfits, you can wear a net trouser with a skirt up to the knee or any length you prefer.

14. Sleeveless top on trouser or skirt

Sleeveless top on trouser or skirt. Photo: Westend61 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Do you have a date or want to hang out with your friends? For an evening outing, this combination will suit an indie girl. Good enough, any fashionable shoes can complement this outfit.

15. Layered wears

Layered wears. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Ladies who want to look trendy can wear a layered dress or carefully combined dresses that make them stand out. Interestingly, guys can also wear Vintage shirts on long-sleeved shirts and maybe add a pair of trousers and a knitted cap to make a perfect combo.

16. Fruity and leafy designed wears

Tops with one-coloured fruity or leafy designs on jean trousers are cute and indie. Try it out, and you will appear gorgeous wherever you appear.

17. Turtle neck dresses and shirts

Turtle neck dresses and shirts. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

A girl or a boy can wear turtle neck tops. Boys can wear them with the usual shorts, while girls can wear them with skirts on an overall jacket with a belt.

18. Knitted sleeveless sweaters on shorts

Knitted sleeveless sweaters on shorts. Photo: Jeremy Moeller

Source: Getty Images

Do you want something simple but classy? This style is for you. Good enough, this would look nice on both sexes, and guess what? You can wear it for a variety of outings.

19. Crop top on jean

A crop top on jean trousers or skirts will bring out the feminity in female indies.

20. See-through cotton tops

See-through cotton tops. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

With these indie aesthetic outfits, similar colours of underwear should be used because of colour contrast. This style will bring out the chic in you.

21. Crop top with a sweater

If you don't feel comfortable walking the streets on just a crop top, you can add a sweater. This is also indie style, and you can be sure of the wow look you will get from everyone.

22. Animal pattern outfits

Animal pattern outfits. Photo: Jacopo M. Raule (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

It isn't childish to dress like your favourite animal. Even animal modelled dresses could perfectly suit an indie. You will be surprised by the compliments different people will give you.

23. Wrap skirt with a crop top

Wrap skirt with a crop top. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Do you want something that makes you look younger than your age? Then, you can try out this combination. It makes you look exceptionally gorgeous.

24. Single sleeved dress

Single sleeved dress. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

If you have a cocktail party and don't know what to wear, this style might be worth considering. This dress could be fitted or not, and more importantly, make sure you wear it with the right accessories.

25. Cartoon character outfits

Do you know you could achieve your indie style when trying to appear like your favourite cartoon character? Well, that's it! So, you can be sure everyone will appreciate your unique outfit.

26. Short gowns with long cowboy boots

Short gowns with long cowboy boots. Photo: Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

This outfit can conveniently make you stand out at a party.

27. Bogus skirt combo

Bogus skirt combo. Photo: Ron Wolfson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A bogus flowing skirt may look outdated, but it can make you look hot when you wear a short body contact top with it.

28. Head gear indie

A headgear can look lovely and sassy, too; get a colour that says, "I'm unique," and everyone that sets their eyes on you will appreciate your beautiful look.

29. Winter jacket on jean

Winter jacket on jean. Photo: Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you want to appear unique, wearing a winter jacket can be as indie as anything else. This means you don't have to wait until it is winter before you can make an impression with your outfit.

30. Simple graphic Tees

Simple graphic Tees. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

As plain as Tees may appear, they are also classed as examples of indie aesthetic outfits. So, that means you can rock with the ones you have in your wardrobe.

31. Tees and jewellery

Tees and jewellery. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Both male and female indies can wear this cool clothing and be the talk of the day.

From what you have read so far, you can see that indie aesthetic outfits don't have a single pattern; it's about being creative with your wears. Nevertheless, when choosing the best style, make sure you select what reflects you and makes you stand out. Also, you can check out indie aesthetic Tumblr online for more inspiration.

