Chaikhwa Nani Lobatse, an amazing young lady has been selected as a Chevener 2021/22 scholar, to study MSc Clinical Oncology at University of Birmingham, UK from September 2021.

The lady who currently lives with an amputation, although she was not born with it, declared the pleasant news on her LinkedIn handle, which has since gotten thousands of reactions.

According to her, being able to pursue her master's degree in Oncology at such a reputable university in the world is both emotional and life-changing.

This, she explains, is due to the fact that she herself was diagnosed with bone cancer (Osteosarcoma) in the year 2013, which resulted in her getting amputated.

"Its been an emotional and life changing journey, starting with the 2013 Osteosarcoma (bone cancer) diagnosis that culminated in the above knee amputation of my left leg to stop the cancer spread, which was followed by months of chemotherapy and its side effects," she said.

Despite the many challenges, the beautiful young lady is not allowing herself to be held back in any way.

In fact, the brilliant scholar says she considers herself a stronger person because of the tough times she has faced in life.

Her words

As the saying goes, "what doesn't kill you makes you stronger"...I not only consider my self a cancer survivor but an activist fighting for other patients through my work as a nurse.

Disabled successful farmer

In another beautiful story, Nayo Godwin McCarthy, a middle-aged man who lives at Dogo in Ada, has been found to be farming for three decades (30) years as he began at age 15.

Although he is unable to walk, the 45-year-old is able to manage five acres of farmland on which he grows a variety of crops that earn him a good living.

Narrating his story to Enyonam Manye, of The Ghanaian Farmer, the physically challenged farmer mentioned that he learned farming from his parents as a young boy.

