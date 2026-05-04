A lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has criticised the current structure of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) timetable

According to him, allowing students to write about 10 papers within five days places excessive pressure on young candidates

His remarks have generated widespread reactions online, with many social media users supporting his call for reform

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Dr Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, has criticised the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) over what he describes as a harsh and unfair examination timetable for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

Speaking during an interview on Adom FM, Dr Otchere-Ankrah described the current arrangement, where final year students are required to write multiple papers within a short period, as unreasonable and emotionally draining for young candidates.

Students write the BECE examinations under strict time schedules set by WAEC. Photo credit: Dubaya/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He argued that the BECE timetable, which allows students to complete about 10 examination papers within five days, places unnecessary pressure on learners at a critical stage of their academic journey.

To support his point, the governance analyst drew a comparison with university-level examination structures.

He explained that at the tertiary level, where students are more mature, examinations are typically spread over a longer period, sometimes three weeks or more.

According to him, university students are often allowed to write one paper per day, giving them adequate time to revise and prepare for subsequent examinations.

Call for student-friendly reforms

Dr Otchere-Ankrah further questioned why younger students at the basic level are subjected to writing multiple papers in a single day, adding that the system limits their ability to adequately revise and perform well.

Students sit for BECE examinations as they work through multiple papers within a short period. Photo credit: Facebook

Source: Facebook

He stressed that the current structure has persisted for years, mainly because it has become the norm rather than being critically reviewed.

He therefore called on WAEC and relevant education authorities to urgently reassess the examination timetable in the interest of students.

Public reaction

His comments have since generated significant attention on social media, with many users expressing agreement and adding their voices to calls for reform in the BECE examination structure. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

BibiniiKofi commented:

"The last-minute preparations idea the typical Ghanaian has is clearly woven into his thoughts with this point. Preps for exams like bece are not done the day before. JHSs give weeks of revision to their students. My teachers specifically asked us to rest that week."

Kwasi Sanchez opined:

"So I'm not the only person advocating for this. So refreshing to hear from an academic with such a view.I've maintained that it is so unreasonable to demand that of the kids. Makes no sense. Even the number of subjects let alone 2 papers per day. It must change."

Justice Baidoo noted:

"Is it that now your kids are writing the BECE exams, that's why you are making this comment?"

Watch the TikTok video here:

Students below JHS3 barred from taking BECE

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the government had taken steps to restrict Basic Education Certificate Examination registration to only those in Junior High School 3.

The Education Minister blamed poor results on unprepared students sitting for examinations too early.

The new policy aimed to ensure that only qualified candidates take the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Source: YEN.com.gh