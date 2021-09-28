Cam Newton's net worth: How rich is the New England Patriots quarterback?
Cam Newton is a former Carolina Panthers football player. He is the only footballer with the Heisman Trophy at Auburn University and the first quarterback to throw more than thirty touchdowns in one NFL season. The New England Patriots are glad to have him this year. What is Cam Newton's net worth?
Cam Newton has been posting impressive records in football since his high school days. He left the Carolina Panthers for the New England Patriots on March 12th, 2021. Expect to see the best of him in the National Football League (NFL) games even as Mac Jones puts pressure on him.
Cam Newton's profile summary
- Full name: Cameron Jerrell Newton
- Date of birth: May 11th, 1989
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Georgia, Atlanta, USA
- Hometown: Georgia, Atlanta, USA
- Age: 34 years (as of 2024)
- High school: Westlake Lions
- University/College: University of Florida, Blinn College, and Auburn University
- Career: Sportsperson
- Sport: American football
- Current team: New England Patriots
- Position: Quarterback
- Nationally: America
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Parents: Jackie and Cecil Newton
- Siblings: 2
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Marital status: Single
- Children: 7
- Height: 6 feet 5 inches (1.63 m)
- Weight: 111 kg
- Net worth: $75 million
- Facebook: Cam Newton
- Twitter: @CameronNewton
- Instagram: cameron1newton
Cam Newton's net worth
Many American football fans would love to know how rich the New England Patriots quarterback is. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth a whopping $75 million.
Who is the richest NFL player? Roger Staubach ($600 million) is the wealthiest NFL player, followed by Peyton Manning ($250 million) then Steve Young ($200 million). Most of Jerrell's wealth is from his salary and brand endorsements.
Cam Newton's net worth has skyrocketed in recent past years. The more he succeeds, the more he paves the way for more youngsters looking up to him. The humble celebrity does not respond to negative criticism.
What are Cam Newton's career earnings?
He is now playing for the New England Patriots. How much does Cam Newton make a year? The player and his new team signed a $5.1 million one year contract.
Cam Newton's salary is $1.5 million per month, and other incentives include:
- $2,000,000 signing bonus
- $3,500,000 guaranteed payment
- $1,323,529 roster bonus
- $500,000 playoff incentives
- $500,000 for each playoff win
- $100,000 work-out incentive
The professional American football quarterback joined the New England Patriots where he replaced the illustrious Tom Brady. Over time, he has proven to have what it takes to take the team to the next level. Some of his career highlights include;
- Bert Bell Award (2015)
- NFL Offensive Player of the Year (2015)
- First-team All-Pro (2015)
- NFL Most Valuable Player (2015)
- 3× Pro Bowl (2011, 2013, 2015)
- NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (2011)
- Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year (2011)
Cam Newton's career information
The star played for Westlake Lions high school football team while pursuing his secondary school education. He later joined the University of Florida on sponsorship and played for its team from 2007 to 2008.
Jerrell won the Heisman Trophy in 2008 and could not play in the next season due to several ankle Injuries. The court put him on a supervised character development program the following year after getting a suspension from the school team.
Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers
He signed a 4-year-contract worth $22 million with the Carolina Panthers in the same year and became an NFL player. Jerrell set a 422 passing yards record by the end of his first game with the Panthers and against the Arizona Cardinals.
His input enabled the team to beat several notable teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars within one month. Jerrell received the 2016 Outstanding NFL Player award.
In 2014, Cam became the first player to accumulate 10,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards through his first four NFL seasons. Therefore, the Panthers gave him a contract extension of $103.8 million for five years in 2015.
Cam Newton's endorsements
Since his selection during the 2011 NFL Draft, the player signed deals with brands such as Beats by Dre, Gatorade, and Danon among many others. In 2013, Cam also started his clothing line MADE by Cam Newton. The player has also earned by investing in the show "All In With Cam Newton".
Cam Newton's net worth has skyrocketed over the years. It is evident that this is just the beginning of a successful career for the player. He is also an entrepreneur and owns a cigar bar and restaurant called 'Fellaship' in Atlanta.
