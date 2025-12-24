KNUST has provided a new update to students of the university on the 2025/2026 academic calendar

The university, in a statement, provided details on the arrival date as well as orientation and registration of courses

The university also provided details on the start of lectures, as well as when exams will be written

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced the release of the 2025/2026 academic year.

KNUST releases academic calendar for 2025/2026 year Photo credit: @KNUSTGH/X

The announcement was published on the university's official website.

Details on the 2025/2026 calendar

For the first semester of the 2025/2026 calendar, virtual orientation, which is an introductory online session before arrival, will be done on Saturday, January 3, 2025.

With this, freshers will then officially arrive on campus on Tuesday, January 6, 2025. On Wednesday, January 7, residential orientation will commence for freshers, with academic orientation beginning on the same day and concluding on Friday, January 9, 2025.

The online course registration for freshers will also begin on Monday, January 5, 2025, and end on Thursday, January 29, 2025.

Students will also begin Biometric registration on Monday, January 12, 2025, and end on Friday, February 6, 2025.

KNUST opens accommodation portal from students. Photo credit:@KNUSTGH/X

Shifting attention to teaching and learning, lectures for newly admitted students will begin on Monday, January 12, 2025, and conclude on Friday, April 3, 2025, with mid-semester exams scheduled for Monday, February 23, 2025, to Friday, February 27, 2025.

The end-of-semester exams will meanwhile take place from Tuesday, April 7, 2025, to Friday, April 24, 2025.

KNUST opens accommodation portal

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) earlier announced that the Hall Accommodation Portal of KNUST opened on Friday, December 19, 2025.

In a post on its X page, the university added that it officially opened its off-campus Kumasi accommodation portal.

"The Hall Accommodation Portal of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) opens tomorrow, Friday, 19th December 2025 at exactly 9:00 a.m. All admitted applicants who have paid their fees are advised to prepare ahead and log in promptly once the portal goes live."

KNUST issues statement to freshers

The university shared an update with newly admitted students having trouble accepting their admission offers, mainly due to a name mismatch, detailing the steps successful applicants facing problems could take to resolve them.

With this, it advised such students to send an email to admissions@knust.edu.gh with the subject "Name Mismatch."

It added that the newly admitted applicants must also submit documents such as their National Identity Card (Ghana Card) and Birth Certificate, which reflect the applicant's correct name.

Source: YEN.com.gh