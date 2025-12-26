A TV coverage update of the intriguing 2025 AFCON match between Morocco and Mali has been provided

Host nation Morocco boast an excellent historical advantage over Mali, but Friday's Group A battle promises to be cagey

Ghana Television failed to secure 2025 AFCON broadcasting rights, leaving Ghanaian fans frustrated and disappointed

Morocco is set to play its second group-stage match in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), taking on long-time rivals Mali.

The Atlas Lions opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Comoros, a win that provided a much-needed confidence boost for the hosts, but Mali were held 1-1 by Zambia.

Morocco take on Mali on Friday, December 26, 2025. Image credit: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Diaz opened the scoring, giving Morocco an early advantage, while Ayoub Al Kaabi’s spectacular scissor kick sealed the victory, drawing praise from fans and international commentators alike.

Coach Walid Regragui stressed the importance of the first win and acknowledged the challenge that lies ahead.

“Mali is a strong side, full of quality players who always aim to win. Our focus is on securing another victory and qualifying for the knockout stages,” he said.

On the injury front, Nayef Aguerd is fully fit, Romain Saiss will miss the match due to a muscle injury, and both Achraf Hakimi and Hamza Igamane are on the mend and expected to return soon.

Nayef Aguerd. Image credit: Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Historically, Morocco has faced Mali over 20 times, winning nine, losing six, with five draws, making this a clash with a competitive edge. This is according to Morocco World News.

Morocco vs. Mali: How to watch

The match takes place at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, kicking off at 21:00 GMT on Friday, December 26, 2025. Fans can catch all the action live across multiple platforms.

According to Foot Africa, for Moroccan fans, the Morocco vs Mali clash can be watched live on several free-to-air channels, including Arryadia TNT, Al Aoula TNT, Tamazight TV, Laâyoune TV, 4Seven, and Canal 2 International.

Meanwhile, for fans in Ghana, SuperSport remains the preferred option to catch all the action from this highly anticipated AFCON 2025 encounter.

Main channels include MáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, while SABC Plus, SABC 2, and SA FM are also expected to show the game.

Additionally, fans who prefer streaming can follow the Morocco vs Mali match on platforms such as Channel 4 Streaming (ALL4), Sportitalia HD, YouTube via Channel 4 Sport, and beIN Sports 1.

Morocco is favored to win, but as always with AFCON, anything can happen in this unpredictable tournament.

Meanwhile, Ghana Television (GTV) has once again failed to secure the broadcasting rights for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, continuing a frustrating trend that left fans disappointed during the latter stages of Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers.

This has sparked widespread frustration among local supporters, many of whom rely on the state broadcaster for live coverage of major football events.

2025 AFCON top scorers chart

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted the top scorers of AFCON 2025, featuring stars like Mohamed Salah, Riyad Mahrez, and Ademola Lookman, all in contention for the Golden Boot.

These players have been standout performers, driving their teams with crucial goals so far in the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh