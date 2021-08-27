Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus after three years in the Serie A

The 54-year-old Italian explained that he has already been told by Cristiano Ronaldo that he wants to leave

Premier League champions Manchester City are the only side linked with Cristiano Ronald.

Massimiliano Allegri who is the handler of Italian giants Juventus has confirmed clearly that Cristiano Ronaldo has told him that he does not want to play for the Old Lady again.

This latest development means that Cristiano Ronaldo's journey so far for the past three years at Juventus is coming to an end with Premier League side Manchester City said to be interested.

Cristiano Ronaldo actually joined Juventus from Spanish side Juventus with the club's chiefs hoping that the Portugal international would help them to win the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus. Photo by Sportinfoto

However, Cristiano Ronaldo has not been able to land the title in Turin with Juventus even crashing out in the round of 16 last term.

According to the report on Marca and BBC, Allegri who made a return to Juventus following the departure of Pirlo disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of his team for the weekend's League game.

Massimiliano Allegri's reaction

"Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow's game against Empoli.

"Things change, it's a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing. Cristiano gave his contribution, he made himself available, now he leaves and life goes on.

"Cristiano is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City with a few days to the end of this transfer window.

Sources close to the player reveals he already told some of his close pals at the Turin-based outfit of his decision despite having about 10 more months on his current deal with the Old Lady.

Ronaldo sparked up exit speculation earlier this year after moving all his exotic cars out of Italy with a cargo company headed for Lisbon.

But, just one game into this Serie A season, the 36-year-old seems to have made up his mind about leaving Juve with the Etihad Stadium his most likely destination.

And this news is already frightening some Manchester United fans including Nigerian music sensation Adekunle Gold.

