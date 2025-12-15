2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gafah, popularly called Queen Selorm, has gone viral with her wedding videos

The proud Voltarian and old student of Keta Senior High School turned heads with her custom-made gown for her wedding

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity bride on her nuptials after the videos surfaced online

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Selorm Magdalene Gafah, popularly called Queen Selorm, has tied the knot in a lovely ceremony.

The beauty queen married her long-time partner in a private ceremony on December 13, 2025, the same day the legendary Daddy Lumba was buried at the Heroes Park in the Ashanti Region.

2023 GMB winner Queen Selorm looks elegant in a stylish kente gown for her traditional wedding. Photo credit: @its_selorm.

Queen Selorm rocks kente for her wedding

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Selorm, known for modelling for top fashion designers, turned heads with an elegant Ewe kente gown for her traditional wedding.

She wore a spaghetti-strap, corseted kente gown. which accentuated her curves and made her glow gracefully.

Queen Selorm maintained her signature Barbie-inspired hairstyle and heavy makeup as her fiancé asked for her hand in marriage.

2023 GMB winner Selorm flaunts her curves in stylish outfits before her wedding on December 13, 2025. Photo credit: @its_selorm.

The beauty goddess wore simple earrings to accessorise her look for the event.

"We had the honour to create another piece for Our Queen’s Big Day. We agreed to use the approach of a modern-day ombré. That is not enough. We highlighted details of a true Eʋe (Ewe) kete, employing pictorial sketches and drawings representative of arts from the Volta land, with meanings deeply rooted in tradition, love, and harmony. We distributed these evenly along the length and breadth of the kente. These elements of art were carefully highlighted by @hagyams, with beads that tell of the rich African culture."

The Instagram video is below:

Ghanaians congratulate Queen Selorm on her nuptials

Some social media users have commented on GMB's Queen Selorm's wedding photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Florence A Atsakpo stated:

"Congratulations, dear."

Selorm Judith Gedza stated:

"Wishing you a day as bright as your smile! Congratulations."

Enam Cudy stated:

"Congratulations to you Queen Serlom."

Precious Mensah-Sarbah stated:

"Congratulations dear."

Doris Selenui stated:

"Congratulations dear am so proud of you."

Becca Beccious stated:

"Face card, you're so beautiful."

Jessica Apekortu stated:

"Wishing you all the best on your special day."

The Instagram photos are below:

2023 GMB winner slays for her wedding reception

Queen Selorm set a new fashion trend as she rocked African print for her traditional wedding reception.

The 2023 GMB winner looked exquisite in a corseted halter-neck gown with billowing sleeves for the photoshoot.

The handsome groom looked dashing in a stylish Agbada designed with glittering ombré kente and embroidery to celebrate their beautiful union.

The Instagram video is below:

2023 GMB winner attends her bridal shower

Queen Selorm and her friends, including popular beauty queens, had the best time of their lives at her bridal shower.

The fashion influencer looked elegant in a white ensemble and a frontal lace hairstyle at the event.

2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful first runner-up, Naa Ayeley, who represented the Greater Accra Region, was present to support her friend.

The Instagram photos are below:

2023 GMB winner announces her wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Queen Selorm, who posted her pre-wedding photos online.

The beauty queen and her fiancé inspired young couples with their adorable relationship goals.

Some social media users have commented on Queen Selorm's high fashion sense on Instagram.

