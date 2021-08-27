Blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented that it is unwarranted for people to criticise Afia Schwar's children

He said the actress brought the controversies on herself, but drawing the children into it is unwarranted

Afia's twin sons, for instance, have suffered all sorts of accusations because of their mother's controversies

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Ameyaw Debrah, has spoken on the issue of some Ghanaians criticising Afia Schwar’s twin sons, following a surprise birthday party she held for them.

He said it is sad that people are focusing on the kind of birthday party she had rather than the motive behind it.

Ameyaw also said the people comparing the twin sons’ party with what was organised for Pena is needless, stressing that they are not warranted.

He said the fact that Afia brought some of these things to the public does not allow Ghanaians to draw her innocent children into it, describing it as needless.

Sons affected in mother’s controversies

Afia Schwar’s sons, for some time now, have been victims of their mother’s controversies.

For instance, one woman Afia had an issue with leaked childhood photos of the twins and said that was the time they grew up in Kwadaso, a town in the Ashanti Region.

The boys were also said to be very popular at the Atonsu Last Stop, another town in the Ashanti Region because they were mostly seen loitering about there.

One of Afia’s formerly good friends, Mzbel, also said some time ago that the boys were left hungry and they came to her begging for money.

She said she was not the only one they did that to but other friends of Afia also had that embarrassing experience with the boys.

Spilling secrets about Obofour and wife

Meanwhile, Afia was in the news for spilling secrets she claimed she shared with Ayisha Modi about Obofour, his wife, and Moesha.

According to Afia, Ayisha confided in her that Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa, complained to her that her husband the pastor always shivered when he sees Moesha’s big backside.

She also did a similar thing to Ayisha Modi about Stonebwoy and his wife.

