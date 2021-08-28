Beyoncé: Celebrity Accused of Wearing over 180 Million Ghana cedis Blood Diamond

Beyoncé caused quite a stir when she was seen wearing a 128-carat Tiddant diamond worth 181,189,080 Ghanaian Cedis

She has since been accused of wearing a blood diamond that was mined 144 years ago in South Africa

The celebrity was disappointed and angry that she had not been told about the origins of the diamond

Earlier this week, Beyoncé made waves when she wore an enormous 128-carat Tiffany diamond and becoming the first black person to wear the diamond.

Some accused her of wearing a blood diamond which was mined in South Africa in 1877.

Beyoncé has been accused of wearing a blood diamond after sharing snaps of a R464 million Tiffany diamond. Photo credit: @beyonce

Source: UGC

A lot of people celebrated the success and the Sowetan Live reported that the jewellery company pledged to donate $2 million (R30 million) towards scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

However, not everyone was impressed with her flashy jewellery and Ghanaian-American commentator Karen Attiah wrote a column in the Washington Post about it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The diamond was dug out of the Big Hole in Kimberly 144 years ago under horrendous conditions.

The treatment of black workers by the colonial authorities set the tone for their future treatment and laid the plans for apartheid according to Attiah.

“If black success is defined by being paid to wear white people’s large colonial diamonds, then we are truly still in the sunken place,” Attiah wrote.

The Sun, a UK based newspaper reported that Beyoncé was disappointed and angry when she learned the origins of the diamond and that she had not been made aware of it.

Beyoncè's dad confirms long-awaited Destiny's Child reunion will not happen, fans are crushed

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Beyoncè's father Mathew Knowles has disappointed many Destiny's Child's fans after confirming the music group will not be having a reunion as earlier announced.

Mathew, who is still Destiny's Child's manager, disclosed to the world that the reunion will not happen as nothing of the sort has been in the works.

No reunion plans

According to TMZ, Mathew said the get together had been mentioned but his group has zero plans for a reunion. Mathew confirmed that the group will not be making an album, tour or do anything together as a group.

Beyoncè's dad asked fans to ignore the social media updates which have been made through Destiny's Child's official social media accounts.

The Destiny's Child manager noted that the latest updates on DC's pages were just a normal, rather routine move to revamp the brand name by the record label.

Source: Yen News