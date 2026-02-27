Patricia Osei Boateng Explains How She Hustles to Make Money in Old Video Amid Legal Woes
- Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng surrendered to the CID after being declared wanted over her alleged links to a Kumasi-based carjacking syndicate
- The police arrested four suspects connected to the armed robbery that led to the death of Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of NDC politician Sammy Gyamfi
- Amid her legal woes, an old video of Patricia Osei Boateng resurfaced, showing her speaking about hustling to make money, sparking ironic reactions online
An old video of Ghanaian actress Patricia Osei Boateng speaking about how she hustled to make money has resurfaced amid her ongoing legal woes.
On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician Sammy Gyamfi, had died.
Asaase Radio reported that Gyamfi's wife's father had died from wounds sustained during an armed robbery attack on February 12, 2026.
It later emerged that Andrews sustained his wounds during an attempted carjacking by members of a Kumasi-based crime syndicate.
List of movies acted by Patricia Osei amid investigation linked to Sammy Gyamfi’s father in law’s death
The police stated that the deceased was ambushed and shot during the attack at Ohwim Tigo Junction and that his Toyota Hilux vehicle was stolen.
On Monday, February 23, 2026, the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, announced at a press conference that the police had arrested four individuals linked to the alleged carjacking syndicate.
The alleged ring leader of the syndicate and Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng’s husband, Eric Antwi Duku, reportedly sustained gunshot wounds during the police operation and later died at the hospital.
Patricia Osei Boateng surrenders to police
In the aftermath of the busting of the reported carjacking syndicate, reports emerged that popular actress Patricia Osei Boateng had been declared wanted.
According to the reports, she had allegedly been involved in several operations and provided support to her husband and his gang in their criminal activities.
On Thursday, February 26, 2026, Patricia Boateng surrendered herself to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters of the Ghana Police, located at Ridge in Accra.
According to blogger Clement Nana Asamoah, the actress and her lawyers had previously reached out to the authorities, indicating she was ready to turn herself over to them.
A YouTube video with details of Patricia Osei Boateng’s alleged involvement in the criminal syndicate is below.
Old video of Patricia Osei Boateng surfaces
Amid the ongoing legal problems facing the actress, an old video of her speaking about how she makes money has resurfaced.
In the video, a young Patricia Osei Boateng spoke about her hustle, describing herself as an actress, singer, and businesswoman.
She listed several businesses she was engaged in and said that while things were not easy, she continued to persist by the grace of God.
The video has sparked ironic reactions from Ghanaians amid allegations that her husband was involved in criminal activities that funded their lavish lifestyle.
The TikTok video of Patricia Osei Boateng is below.
Patricia Osei Boateng's wedding photos surface
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Osei Boateng's wedding photos had surfaced amid the ongoing controversy over her husband's alleged criminal activities.
The images showed the happy couple tying the knot years before the late Eric Antwi Duku's alleged involvement in the recent death of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law.
