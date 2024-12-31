President Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the late former American President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the ripe age of 100

President Akufo-Addo described him as a statesman, humanitarian and advocate for democracy and human rights

President Akufo-Addo has joined mourners the world over to condole with the American people and the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

He was 100 years old.

Akufo-Addo says Jimmy Carter's contribution to the eradication of guinea worm in Ghana cannot be understated.

In a statement released by the Presidency on Monday, December 30, 2024, President Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to the man he described as a statesman, humanitarian and advocate for democracy and human rights.

The President stated that Carter’s lifelong dedication to compassion and humility and his exemplary efforts to make the world a better place were laudable and worthy of praise.

Akufo-Addo noted that Carter’s passing was a great loss to the world, particularly Ghana, where the former American President’s empathy and humanitarian efforts were felt.

Akufo-Addo stated that the former US president led efforts through the Carter Center to eradicate the guinea worm disease, which had previously plagued countless communities in the country.

President Akufo-Addo also celebrated Carter’s devotion to democracy and human rights, highlighting how these values aligned with Ghana and her people.

Ghana’s president said Carter’s legacy as a tireless champion for the underprivileged and a peacemaker will endure for generations.

The President ended his tribute with a solemn prayer for Carter’s peaceful rest.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th president of the United States. He served one term and dedicated his time out of office to championing humanitarianism and advocacy for global health, peace, and democracy.

