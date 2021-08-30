A Nigerian father has got social media talking after getting emotional and bursting into tears on his daughter's wedding day

Reality dawned on the man that his daughter was finally leaving his house to start a new family with her husband

In the video that was shared on Instagram, the man's daughter could be seen crying and her father soon joined her in the tears of joy

A Nigerian father was seen in an emotional video shedding tears as his daughter was getting married.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @arewafamilyweddings, the man could be seen embracing his crying daughter and getting emotional. He then used his hand to clean his tears as his daughter's cry continued.

The bride's father shed tears of joy on his daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @arewafamilyweddings

Source: UGC

The person capturing the video could be heard speaking Hausa language as the duo had a father-daughter moment.

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Instagram user with the handle @hoievents said:

"Awwwwww my God bless our parents."

@dhe_eyah commented:

"I sometimes wonder if I'll cry when I get married and I'm leaving home, na only mama ago miss, for pops noo."

@hajaradiggi226485 wrote:

"So emotional Allah sarki."

Pasuma weeps as daughter gets married

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Fuji maestro was sighted in a video as he struggled but failed to hold himself from crying.

The joyous father had earlier taken to social media with a heartfelt note and also shared a moment from the Nikah ceremony.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, his colleague, KWAM 1 was at the wedding reception and he took over the stage with beautiful music.

Writer Tope Delano explains why men cry on their daughter's wedding

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a Nigerian writer identified as Tope Delano caused a buzz on social media after she shared her opinion on why fathers become emotional on their daughter's wedding day.

Responding to a question about it, she insinuated that these men cry because they are abusive to their wives and believe their daughters would experience the same abuse in the hands of their husbands.

She tweeted:

"Why do men do this? Ans: they know their female kids are about to experience the same pain they inflicted on their mothers."

Source: Yen