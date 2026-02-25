Popular Nigerian comic actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, has passed away after experiencing health complications

The deceased's colleague, Jeff ‘Tony Montana’ Owolewa, announced the tragic news on Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Bamidele Oluwatope Saint has previously appealed for support in public amid his health problems before his untimely passing

Nigerian comic actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, popularly known as Okemesi, has passed away.

Popular Nigerian actor Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, passes away after experiencing severe health complications.

Source: Instagram

The late Okemesi's colleague, Jeff ‘Tony Montana’ Owolewa, in an emotional Instagram video, on behalf of the deceased's family, announced the comic actor's death on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

What happened to Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi?

According to Jeff, the doctors at the medical facility, where Okemesi had been hospitalised, pronounced him dead at exactly 11:50 am on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

He shared that his late colleague's body had been deposited in the morgue and that details about his funeral arrangements would be communicated publicly at another time.

He said:

“With a heavy heart, I am announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. We have taken the body to the morgue. I will communicate the rest of the arrangements.”

According to reports from multiple Nigerian news outlets, Okemesi fell into a coma following complications from medicine administered to him during a recent stay at the hospital.

The comic actor's health struggles had sparked widespread concern after a viral video showed him appealing for help and sharing that he was battling a serious illness and lacked stable accommodation.

In the video, Okemesi attributed his prolonged health condition to a spiritual attack.

The Nollywood actor said he initially received treatment at Island Hospital before being moved to Osogbo, Osun State, where he underwent prayers and further care that helped him regain partial mobility.

In the weeks before his death, fans and colleagues had rallied to support Okemesi financially and began crowdfunding to help secure him a new place to live and cover part of his medical treatment costs.

In his video, Jeff expressed his gratitude to supporters who donated toward the late actor’s medical bills before his demise.

He also urged the public to stop sending money to the account set up for his treatment, noting it would be deactivated.

Okemesi's demise has evoked sadness among many Nigerians, including his colleagues and die-hard fans.

The Instagram video of Jeff Tony Montana Owolewa announcing the death of Okemesi is below:

Who was Bamidele Oluwatope Saint Okemesi?

Bamidele Oluwatope Saint, aka Okemesi, was a popular Nigerian actor who rose to prominence through comedy skits and online content.

Before his fame, the late Nollywood actor participated in the De9jaSpirit Talent Hunt, where his stand-up performances earned him massive plaudits.

Veteran Nollywood actor John Amaefule passes away after a long battle with stroke.

Source: Facebook

Okemesi was known for effortlessly blending English, Yoruba, and his Ekiti dialect in his acting and had a huge fanbase.

Most of the late comic actor's movies include “Dearest”, produced by Kunle Afod, as well as “Aborisade,” “Mebamu,” and “The Order.”

Bamidele Oluwatope Saint's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Pretty_bjay commented:

"May his soul RIP 🙏."

Yeyetoyintomato said:

"Hmm! May his soul rest in peace 💔💔💔😭😭. What is the problem with our health services in Nigeria? No bed for an emergency at the General Hospital 😭😭."

Comrade_akanbi remarked:

"Omo, things dey happen within January to February 2026 😢."

Actor John Amaefule dies after stroke battle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran actor John Amaefule died at the age of 79 after a prolonged battle with a stroke.

The late actor's family announced his death with the details of his funeral arrangements on social media on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

Many Nigerians took to social media to mourn John Amaefule after his passing.

