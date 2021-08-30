A woman, Nkeiruka Ifeanyi, who had six female children but kept believing God for a male child now has her prayer answered

When she got pregnant with her seventh child, medical reports said it was going to be through an operation

About boarding a Peace Mass Transit bus, she gave birth naturally with the help of other female passengers present

A 39-year-old woman, Nkeiruka Ifeanyi, who has been looking for a male child for a long time has been rewarded with one in an unusual condition.

An aide to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Maria Ude Nwachi, revealed the news on her Facebook page as she shared photos.

Male child after six daughters

According to her, the woman who hails from Enugu state has been believing God for a male child, seeing that their first six children are girls.

Maria said that the couple kept unwavering hope in God that He is able to answer their prayers for a male child.

When she became pregnant with her male child, doctors said that it would not be a normal birth but through CS.

How she gave birth

One day while she was at a Peace Mass motor park, she began feeling pangs of pain. Older women at the park helped her as the transport officials gave them privacy.

Her blessing later came through as she gave birth to a boy the family named after the company.

Precious Uju Okoye Chelsey said:

"I obviously don't know how to feel right about now... Mixed feelings. Congratulations though!"

Peace Chukwu said:

"God bless the CEO peace mass transit, baby peace you're welcome. Madam please use super glue and hold your kpe..... Cause the economy is somehow now 7 is okay no matter the gender."

Chioma Nnoke said:

"Thank God for safe delivery ..but no one should be encouraged to keep popping out kids because they want a particular gendar ..7 children because of a boy hian."

Ben O Ben said:

"Congratulations to them, but It's high time we stopped this African mentality of having a male child because male child isn't a success certificate."

Stephenie Brendan said:

"Congratulations. Please don’t born again oo, country hard. Zip up already."

