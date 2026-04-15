A dramatic late twist has left a heavyweight European tie perfectly poised heading into a decisive night in Munich

One side looked firmly in control before a single moment changed everything and reignited belief in a comeback

With a place in the semi-finals on the line, two of Europe’s biggest clubs are set for a high-stakes showdown under the lights

Bayern Munich looked on course for a commanding advantage in their Champions League semi-final tie last week, only for Kylian Mbappe to strike late and swing momentum back towards Real Madrid.

The dramatic goal ensured the contest remains finely balanced heading into tonight’s decisive second leg at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid are aiming for a comeback against Bayern Munich in their Champions League 2nd leg clash on April 15, 2026. Image credit: Marc-UEFA

Source: Getty Images

According to UEFA, goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane, scored within five minutes of each other either side of half-time, had put Bayern firmly in control and underlined their credentials as one of Europe’s most in-form sides.

However, Mbappe’s late intervention shifted the narrative, leaving everything to play for under the lights in Munich.

Kylian Mbappe seeks to help Real Madrid qualify for the Champions League semi-finals. Image credit: RealMadrid

Source: Getty Images

For Real Madrid, the stakes could hardly be higher. The Spanish giants, record winners of the competition, are under pressure to deliver silverware this season.

They currently trail Barcelona in the La Liga title race and have already suffered setbacks in domestic competitions, making the Champions League their most realistic route to success.

With both sides carrying attacking firepower and plenty on the line, tonight’s clash promises to be a high-intensity battle as Bayern aim to finish the job at home, while Real Madrid chase another famous European comeback.

Fans react ahead of Bayern vs. Real Madrid

Meanwhile, social media is filled with lots of reactions and predictions before the Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid clash, with some of the fans' comments stated below.

@Dora Dori: ''Perez, I respect you as a genius businessman, but you must let the match between Bayern and Real take place fairly; no one wants a fake, pre-arranged game.''

@Ujjwal Mishra: ''Make or break moment hopefully players will step up and not repeat the mistakes of previous campaigns.''

@Wohit: ''This is surely a season-defining game for both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. I hope Arbeloa will pick a solid starting lineup. Good luck, Madridistas.''

@Husovic: ''Come on Bayern Munich. The job is finished. We should win by 3-0 in this game, two goals in the first half to kill any comeback spirit of Madrid.''

@David C: ''@realmadrid fans are making their voices heard in the streets of Munich ahead of tonight's match.''

@Village Ambassador: ''Those Remontada things work in Spain, not in Germany, specifically at Bayern Munich.''

Lamine Yamal breaks Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal delivered a historic Champions League performance despite Barcelona’s elimination at the hands of Atlético Madrid on Tuesday night.

Although Barcelona secured a 2–1 victory in the second leg, it was not enough to overturn the deficit, as they ultimately lost 3–2 on aggregate and crashed out of the competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh