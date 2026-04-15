Dumsor Alert: ECG Released List of Areas in Accra, Tema to Suffer Maintenance Power Cuts on April 15
- Power outages are scheduled for April 15 across two regions due to planned maintenance activities
- The Central Region faces three operations, disrupting power from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for varied areas
- Accra East sees emergency maintenance, promising a surprise-free day for folks in Sarpeiman and surrounding areas
The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled more planned and emergency maintenance exercises across two regions on April 15.
The maintenance work will disrupt the power supply of some communities in the Central, Tema, Accra West, and Accra East regions.
Graphic Online reported that the coordinated maintenance works are aimed at enhancing service reliability.
The outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.
Dumsor in Central Region
In the Central Region, three separate maintenance operations have been scheduled. The first will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:
- Afrangua
- Obokor
- Kwamankese
- Jedu Mpeseduadze
A second exercise during the same timeframe will impact:
- Brimso Headworks
- Amosima
- Akonoma
- Miensa
A third Central Region operation will also run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:
- Nyanyano Township
- Kojo Aku
- Sun City
- Dawa
- Bethlehem
- Nyamedom
Dumsor in Tema
In the Tema Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:
- Low Cost
- SIC Quarters
- Abortia Junction
- Akwamufie Township
- Petroleum Depot
- Mami Water
- Small London
- Volta River Estate
- Fihankra
Dumsor in Accra
In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:
- Lartebiokorshie Methodist
- Yasako Press
- Doblo
- Hebron
- Medie
- Sarpeiman
- Satellite
In the Accra East Region, an emergency maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting parts of Adjiringanor and surrounding areas.
In its public notices, the Electricity Company of Ghana again extended its apologies to all affected customers.
Earlier power supply assurance
Heading into 2026, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, assured consumers that there will be a constant power supply during the Christmas festive season, despite the historic all-time high in energy consumption.
The minister noted that the Christmas season had led to increased power demand.
His assurance came as the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) officially recorded a peak generation demand of approximately 4,300 megawatts (MW).
It was a record-breaking figure that highlighted the growing pressure on the nation’s energy infrastructure.
But Jinapor maintained that the government would work hard meet the increased energy needs of Ghanaians.
Pastor blasts Mahama over dumsor
YEN.com.gh reported that a pastor recently criticised President John Mahama over the regular power outages he experiences in his neighbourhood.
The pastor said he lived in Ablekuma, Fan Milk, in the Greater Accra Region, and had not enjoyed two straight hours of power supply in recent times.
In a video on X back in March, he noted that he was not the first person to complain about power issues and the cost of electricity lately.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.