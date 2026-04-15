Power outages are scheduled for April 15 across two regions due to planned maintenance activities

The Central Region faces three operations, disrupting power from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for varied areas

Accra East sees emergency maintenance, promising a surprise-free day for folks in Sarpeiman and surrounding areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled more planned and emergency maintenance exercises across two regions on April 15.

The maintenance work will disrupt the power supply of some communities in the Central, Tema, Accra West, and Accra East regions.

Power outages are scheduled for April 15 across two regions due to planned maintenance activities. Credit: Electricity Company of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that the coordinated maintenance works are aimed at enhancing service reliability.

The outages will commence at 9:00 am across affected areas, with durations varying depending on the scope of works to be carried out at each location.

Dumsor in Central Region

In the Central Region, three separate maintenance operations have been scheduled. The first will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Afrangua

Obokor

Kwamankese

Jedu Mpeseduadze

A second exercise during the same timeframe will impact:

Brimso Headworks

Amosima

Akonoma

Miensa

A third Central Region operation will also run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Nyanyano Township

Kojo Aku

Sun City

Dawa

Bethlehem

Nyamedom

Dumsor in Tema

In the Tema Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, affecting:

Low Cost

SIC Quarters

Abortia Junction

Akwamufie Township

Petroleum Depot

Mami Water

Small London

Volta River Estate

Fihankra

Dumsor in Accra

In the Accra West Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Lartebiokorshie Methodist

Yasako Press

Doblo

Hebron

Medie

Sarpeiman

Satellite

In the Accra East Region, an emergency maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting parts of Adjiringanor and surrounding areas.

In its public notices, the Electricity Company of Ghana again extended its apologies to all affected customers.

Earlier power supply assurance

Heading into 2026, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, assured consumers that there will be a constant power supply during the Christmas festive season, despite the historic all-time high in energy consumption.

The minister noted that the Christmas season had led to increased power demand.

Dr John Jinapor, the energy minister, assures Ghanaians of a constant power supply in December. Credit: Joh Jinapor/AJ Paulson

Source: Facebook

His assurance came as the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) officially recorded a peak generation demand of approximately 4,300 megawatts (MW).

It was a record-breaking figure that highlighted the growing pressure on the nation’s energy infrastructure.

But Jinapor maintained that the government would work hard meet the increased energy needs of Ghanaians.

Pastor blasts Mahama over dumsor

YEN.com.gh reported that a pastor recently criticised President John Mahama over the regular power outages he experiences in his neighbourhood.

The pastor said he lived in Ablekuma, Fan Milk, in the Greater Accra Region, and had not enjoyed two straight hours of power supply in recent times.

In a video on X back in March, he noted that he was not the first person to complain about power issues and the cost of electricity lately.

Source: YEN.com.gh