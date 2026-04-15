A historic football figure has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that shaped one of Europe’s greatest clubs

A Champions League tie hangs in the balance after late drama shifted momentum heading into a decisive second leg

While one chapter of Real Madrid’s history is mourned, another high-stakes European battle demands immediate attention on the pitch

José Emilio Santamaría, one of the most iconic defenders in Real Madrid history and a four-time European Cup winner, has died at the age of 96, the Spanish giants confirmed on Wednesday, April 15.

The former centre-back leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning club and international football, remembered as one of the defining figures of his era.

Real Madrid mourn the passing of club legend José Emilio Santamaría just before their crucial Champions League 2nd leg against Bayern Munich on April 15, 2026. Image credit: Maria Jimenez/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid legend Emilio Santamaría passes away

According to Reuters, Santamaría joined Real Madrid in 1957 and quickly became a cornerstone of one of the most dominant teams in European football history.

During his time at the club, he won four European Cups, six La Liga titles and one Spanish Cup, while making 337 appearances across nine seasons.

His consistency, leadership and defensive intelligence made him a key figure in Madrid’s golden generation.

Club president Florentino Pérez paid tribute, describing Santamaría as “one of the great symbols of our club,” and highlighting his role in a team that remains etched in the memory of supporters around the world.

On the international stage, Santamaría represented both Uruguay and Spain. He earned 25 caps for Uruguay, featuring at the 1954 FIFA World Cup in Switzerland, before later switching allegiance and making 16 appearances for Spain, including participation at the 1962 World Cup in Chile.

After retiring as a player, the Uruguayan moved into management, where he continued to leave his mark. He coached Spain’s Olympic team at both the 1968 Mexico City Games and the 1980 Moscow Olympics, and also took charge of Spain at the 1982 World Cup on home soil.

At club level, he spent seven seasons as manager of Espanyol, overseeing 252 matches and further cementing his long-standing influence on Spanish football.

Real Madrid face Bayern Munich test

While mourning one of their greatest former defenders, Real Madrid also face a crucial sporting challenge tonight as they travel to face Bayern Munich in a decisive Champions League clash.

Alvaro Arbeloa's men must overturn a 2-1 first-leg defeat if they are to reach the semi-finals.

Per a UEFA report, the first meeting saw Bayern take control through goals from Luis Díaz and Harry Kane, both striking in a dominant spell that underlined the German side’s strong European form.

However, a late goal from Kylian Mbappe gave Real Madrid renewed hope heading into the return leg.

Kylian Mbappe's first goal could prove key for Real Madrid in their key Champions League 2nd leg fixture against Bayern Munich. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

That decisive moment ensures the tie remains finely balanced as both European giants prepare for a high-pressure night in Munich.

Bayern will look to capitalise on their home advantage, while Real Madrid, renowned for their Champions League pedigree, will be aiming to produce another famous comeback under the floodlights.

With history to honour and a semi-final place at stake, it promises to be an emotional and decisive night for the Spanish club both on and off the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh