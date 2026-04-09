Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye, appealed a High Court divorce ruling for increased financial benefits

Her lawyers from Dame & Partners challenged the High Court's judgment and stated the reliefs they were seeking from the Appeal Court

A High Court in Accra ordered Richard Nii Armah Quaye to pay GH₵300,000 to his ex-wife, among other reliefs, in their divorce settlement

Details of the appeal of the divorce settlement between Bills Micro-Credit founder, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye, have emerged online.

The co-founder of Bills Micro-Credit was not happy with the divorce ruling delivered by a High Court Judge, Justice Kofi Dorgu, on January 20, 2026.

Joana Quaye, the ex-wife of Richard Nii Armah Quaye, appeals a court ruling and seeks more benefits after their divorce. Photo credit: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

In her appeal, Joana Quaye described the ruling as "strange." She is seeking to overturn the judgment delivered in January 2026.

The court awarded her what the appeal describes as a one-third share of a house at Dansoman, GH₵300,000 in financial provision, and GH₵5,000 monthly for the upkeep of their three children.

Meanwhile, when she filed for divorce, Joana Quaye requested GH₵50,000,000, their Dansoman house and a car.

RNAQ's ex-wife appeals divorce ruling

However, in her appeal, Joana Quaye contended that Justice Kofi Dorgu's ruling does not reflect the extent of assets accumulated during the marriage.

According to the notice of appeal, Ms Quaye argues that evidence presented during the trial showed that Richard Nii Armah Quaye established Quick Credit & Investment Micro-Credit Limited, now known as Bills Micro Credit Limited, with her as a shareholder, and that the business formed the foundation of his subsequent wealth and expansion into multiple ventures.

According to thelawplatform.online, the appeal further listed properties, including residences at Trasacco Estate and East Legon, as well as luxury vehicles such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Range Rover, which were acquired after the marriage and should therefore be treated as marital property for equitable distribution.

She also argued that the judge failed to properly recognise that assets acquired during the marriage, including shares in various companies, constitute joint marital property that should be distributed between the parties.

Joana Quaye maintained that the court failed to recognise her contributions, both direct and indirect, including domestic, financial, supervisory, and other forms of support that contributed to the acquisition and growth of the couple's assets.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye sparks an online frenzy after publicly addressing Haia4Reall for the first time. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye, Hajia4Reall

Source: Facebook

Her lawyers from Dame & Partners also challenged the court's decision not to join Bills Micro-Credit and related entities, even though there is enough evidence to prove that the company was jointly established and was the foundation for subsequent business interests.

In the appeal, she described the alimony as "manifestly inadequate, inequitable and unfair."

Ms Quaye further contended that the trial court's final orders are inconsistent with constitutional principles and established legal frameworks governing the division of marital property upon divorce in Ghana.

Ms Quaye is therefore asking the Court of Appeal to set aside the January 20, 2026 judgment in its entirety and to grant her an equitable share of all assets acquired during the marriage, including interests in all associated companies linked to Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

RNAQ fuels Hajia4Reall dating rumours

YEN.com.gh also reported that RNAQ had sparked buzz online after publicly praising Hajia4Reall’s beauty, fuelling long-time dating rumours.

Their rumoured relationship had earlier gained attention when Nana Akua Addo hinted at the supposed union by naming the socialite as 'Mrs RNAQ'.

The businessman’s comment on her viral photo has intensified speculation, with many expecting the duo to go public with their romance soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh