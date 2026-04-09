An old video of Abu Trica’s mansion has surfaced online, showing luxurious and stylish designer interiors that have left Ghanaians talking

The footage captured Abu Trica and his friends enjoying a relaxed moment at his Agona Swedru mansion just before his arrest, highlighting his opulent lifestyle

The expensive-looking interiors, including fountains, chandeliers, and a swimming pool, have sparked online debate as the court has granted him 15 days to contest extradition to face the law

Ghanaians have been left talking after an old video surfaced showing the interior of the luxurious mansion owned by Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica.

Old footage showing the interior of Abu Trica's lavish mansion amazes many. Image credit: Mark Space/Facebook, Abu Trica/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Facebook video, shared by Mark Space, shows Abu Trica enjoying a relaxed moment with friends inside his Agona Swedru property. The footage stresses the opulence of the mansion, offering a rare glimpse into the lifestyle of the embattled socialite.

Among the features that stand out in the video are the built-in television, designer chairs, elegant and golden designer tables, and iconic table pieces, complemented by a striking chandelier that draws attention.

Another feature attracting attention is the indoor fountain, which adds a touch of sophistication, alongside the outdoor fountains that enhance the mansion’s aesthetic.

The property also includes a swimming pool with shaded lounges and comfortable chairs, designed to provide maximum relaxation for residents and guests alike.

These luxurious elements, along with other high-end designer fittings, have left many Ghanaians wondering about Abu Trica’s net worth before his arrest. The young socialite is currently facing extradition to the United States in connection with an $8 million romance scam, a case that has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

Watch the Facebook video below.

Lavish interior of Abu’s mansion sparks reactions

Netizens have thronged online to express their views after a video showing the inside of the socialite’s mega mansion surfaced. Some of the reactions are below.

Ewurabena Blessed Aggrey commented:

"It's beautiful, he's got some good taste."

Ayoola Moses Ayobami wrote:

"Hushpuppi 002."

Adunni Oyewunmi wrote:

"Is he the only scammer in Ghana lolz."

Simboss shared:

"Crime doesn’t pay."

Isaac Smile commented:

"Abu Trica will come back stronger."

Ndagire Dahiah wrote:

"Everything has its end, because in this world you fight for everything you go with nothing that is his karma, he has been enjoying people's sweats and tears, people like him will always have a bad ending."

Maryann Millennium Okeke added:

"Juju don spoil."

Narh Tetteh added:

"Life is a journey. Free Abu for young upcoming."

Nana Mmerantiehene wrote:

"God will be with u wai."

The Gbese Court clears the path for socialite Abu Trica's US extradition, giving him and his lawyers 15 days to contest the ruling. Photo source: @tednewsgh, @abutrica9, @daily_africa_today

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica given days to contest extradition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Gbese High Court has issued a ruling in the case regarding the extradition of embattled Ghanaian socialite and businessman Abu Trica to the US for alleged fraud-related crimes.

The handcuffed socialite was accompanied to the Gbese High Court by the police as he appeared for proceedings on Friday, March 27, 2026.

He had previously appeared in court on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, before the judge adjourned the case.

Source: YEN.com.gh