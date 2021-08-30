Asamoah Gyan: Footballer’s wife Gifty Gyan goes on Expensive Vacation; Photo Drops
Ghana Entertainment News

Asamoah Gyan: Footballer’s wife Gifty Gyan goes on Expensive Vacation; Photo Drops

by  Naa Ayeley Aryee
  • Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has dazzled in her new photo while on vacation
  • She glowed in the photo and dressed to fit the occasion
  • Many people have admired the photo and hailed Gifty for being beautiful

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Asamoah Gyan’s wife, Gifty Gyan, has stunned fans with her new photo while on vacation.

The gorgeous Gifty posed on a stairway and her glow is one thing that nobody’s eyes would miss.

She dressed fittingly for the occasion and this has many hailing her as a gorgeous queen.

Asamoah Gyan: Footballer’s wife Gifty Gyan goes on Vacation; Expensive Photo Drops
A collage of Asamoah Gyan and Gifty. Photo credit: @asamoahgyan_3 @_ohemaa_ /Instagram
Source: Original

Gifty captioned the photo by simply writing: “A short getaway”

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the photo with lovely comments for Asamoah Gyan’s wife.

Sharleen, for instance, described Gifty as a beautiful lady:

Read also

“It can only be God” - Fans surprised over throwback photo of Berla Mundi during entertainment at Achimota School

sharleen331: “Beautiful lady in a beautiful place. Nature.”

Nana commented that Gifty is always on point:

__nana_kwasi_sterlin: “Always on point. A special day with a good mood. Hilarious”

Natalie and Quaci also described her as gorgeous:

natalienorrisaga: “Gorgeous.”

quacintow: “Forever gorgeous…”

Yaa could not keep calm over Gifty’s beauty:

yaa5521: “This woman is so beautiful.”

Nana advised Ohemaa to keep glowing:

nanakwame.baah: “Someone is missing Ohemaa. God keeps making you glow my sister.”

More beautiful comments came through for Ohemaa:

aba_odumah: “Beautiful.”

kimkayworldie: “Your mommy can’t be this peng.”

royalbilos: “It’s allowed my sister.. keep getting away”

prince_caro_dogbeh: “Beautiful.”

Gifty replies fan who called her Mrs. Gyan

In a related development, Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has responded to a fan who called her Mrs. Gyan.

The fan was commenting on a beautiful photo Gifty shared, and wrote in the Akan language: "Mrs. Gyan nie”, meaning “This is Mrs. Gyan”.

Read also

“Pastor’s wife with punchlines” - Obofour’s wife charges in new video; fans say it’s Afia Schwar’s shade

That term is usually used in admiration or praising a person. But she replied and said the fan would just bring her trouble when she wrote in the Akan language: "Wo de asem aba".

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published eight photos of Asamoah Gyan's daughter, Ohemaa, who has grown so beautifully at age 7.

YEN.com.gh also published a beach photo of the footballer's son Frederick that got Ghanaians talking about him.

Source: Yen.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel