Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has dazzled in her new photo while on vacation

She glowed in the photo and dressed to fit the occasion

Many people have admired the photo and hailed Gifty for being beautiful

Asamoah Gyan’s wife, Gifty Gyan, has stunned fans with her new photo while on vacation.

The gorgeous Gifty posed on a stairway and her glow is one thing that nobody’s eyes would miss.

She dressed fittingly for the occasion and this has many hailing her as a gorgeous queen.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan and Gifty. Photo credit: @asamoahgyan_3 @_ohemaa_ /Instagram



Gifty captioned the photo by simply writing: “A short getaway”

Reaction

Many people have reacted to the photo with lovely comments for Asamoah Gyan’s wife.

Sharleen, for instance, described Gifty as a beautiful lady:

sharleen331: “Beautiful lady in a beautiful place. Nature.”

Nana commented that Gifty is always on point:

__nana_kwasi_sterlin: “Always on point. A special day with a good mood. Hilarious”

Natalie and Quaci also described her as gorgeous:

natalienorrisaga: “Gorgeous.”

quacintow: “Forever gorgeous…”

Yaa could not keep calm over Gifty’s beauty:

yaa5521: “This woman is so beautiful.”

Nana advised Ohemaa to keep glowing:

nanakwame.baah: “Someone is missing Ohemaa. God keeps making you glow my sister.”

More beautiful comments came through for Ohemaa:

aba_odumah: “Beautiful.”

kimkayworldie: “Your mommy can’t be this peng.”

royalbilos: “It’s allowed my sister.. keep getting away”

prince_caro_dogbeh: “Beautiful.”

Gifty replies fan who called her Mrs. Gyan

In a related development, Asamoah Gyan's wife, Gifty Gyan, has responded to a fan who called her Mrs. Gyan.

The fan was commenting on a beautiful photo Gifty shared, and wrote in the Akan language: "Mrs. Gyan nie”, meaning “This is Mrs. Gyan”.

That term is usually used in admiration or praising a person. But she replied and said the fan would just bring her trouble when she wrote in the Akan language: "Wo de asem aba".

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published eight photos of Asamoah Gyan's daughter, Ohemaa, who has grown so beautifully at age 7.

YEN.com.gh also published a beach photo of the footballer's son Frederick that got Ghanaians talking about him.

